Donald Trump: Supporters Attend Tulsa March Despite Coronary Fears

Photo copyright

Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump conducted his first election rally since the start of the closure of the US coronavirus, in front of a crowd smaller than expected.

Trump boasted earlier this week that nearly a million people had requested tickets for this event at the Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma Center.

But the 19,000-seat arena was far from complete and his plans to deal with an outside “overflow” area were abandoned.

There were concerns about holding the march during the epidemic.

Those attending the march had to sign a waiver that protected the Trump campaign from responsibility for any illness. Hours before the event started, officials said that six of the group’s organizers had shown positive results.

However, it is unclear why attendance was lower than initially expected. Trump, who has spoken for nearly two hours on a range of topics, referred to those in the stadium as “warriors”, while blaming the media and protesters for deporting their supporters. There were some volatile scenes outside, but no serious problems were reported.

Trump’s re-election campaign event has been one of the largest internal gatherings held in the United States since the Covid-19 outbreak began in the country, and comes as Oklahoma is seeing a rise in confirmed cases.

More than 2.2 million Covid-19 cases and 119,000 associated deaths have been reported in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo copyright

Comment on the photo

Trump's supporters met half an hour before the president's arrival at the stage





What did Trump say?

In his opening remarks, Trump said that there were “very bad people outside, who were doing bad things,” but gave no details.

On the response of the coronavirus, Trump said he encouraged officials to slow the test because it led to the discovery of more cases. He described the test as a “double-edged sword.”

Photo copyright

Comment on the photo

Attendees signed a waiver to protect the Trump campaign from liability for any disease





“Here’s the bad part: when you do this test, you will find more people, you will find more cases,” he told the crowd chanting. So I said, “Slow down the test.” They test and test.

A White House official later said the president was “clearly joking.”

Targeting his Democratic presidential opponent, Trump described Joe Biden as a “powerless puppet of the radical left.”

What is the background?

The rally was held amid fears it would become a “very sporadic” event.

In the Facebook post, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum admitted that Tulsa residents were divided About being the first city to host such an event.

Photo copyright

Comment on the photo

People had to pass temperature tests before they could enter the place





“We do this with our Covid-19 positive cases rising, but while our hospital capabilities are still strong. Some think it’s fantastic, and some think it’s reckless. No matter where each of us falls in this range, we’ll go through Using it as a community, “he wrote.

Political rallies are a source of inspiration, as well as an activation of Donald Trump. He draws his energy from arenas filled with enthusiastic supporters, and uses their responses to various movements in his long, sometimes free-speech speeches to sense problems that resonate in his loyal base.

For more than three months, with Covid-19 spreading across the United States, the President had to lay off these emotional and strategic councils. Now, the gatherings have returned, although virus cases have reached new highs in many states and public health officials continue to warn of the risks of large gatherings.

With less than five months to election day, the president considers this to be the start of his re-election bid. Given that he started his official campaign in Orlando nearly a year ago, it is best seen as a reboot of a campaign struggling to gain its foot as the nation was plagued by a pandemic, mass demonstrations against institutional racism and excessive force by the police.

The president is now preparing his campaign bill with the slogan “The Great Return of America.” Given the recent turmoil and Trump’s deteriorating poll numbers, he clearly hopes that Tulsa’s rise will be the start of his political revival.

Feelings also escalated in the wake of the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis last month, which sparked widespread anti-racist protests.

Photo copyright

Comment on the photo

Tulsa police removed a protester near the assembly site





Mayor GT Penum announced on Thursday a curfew covering the area surrounding the center of the Korean Central Bank, noting the risk of “civil unrest”. But on Friday, Trump announced it The curfew was lifted for “many of our supporters”.

Trump had initially planned to hold the rally on Friday. But he changed history last week after learning that he fell on June 19, known as Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The choice of site is also controversial. In 1921, Tulsa was the scene of a massacre in which white crowds attacked blacks and businesses, killing an estimated 300 people.

In a peace rally on June 18 in Tulsa on Friday, human rights activist Al Sharpton said activists could “make America great” for everyone for the first time.