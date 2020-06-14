England vs. West Indies: “No Friendships” with Joffra Archer during the series – Kimar Roach

Archer took three wickets against the West Indies at the 2019 World Cup but did not face the Caribbean side in the tests

England vs West Indies, first test Place: Ajias Paul, Southampton Date: 8-12 July coverage: Live test match private radio and text commentary on every match on the BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, as well as on desktop, tablets, mobile phones and apps. BBC Highlights 2 at 19:00 BST

There will be no “friendships” between West Indies and England Joffra Archer during the upcoming series of tests for the two sides, says bowler Kimar Roach.

Born in Barbados Archer, 25, he played three times in the West Indies under 19 years before choosing to play for England.

He played against the West Indies at the 2019 World Cup, but this summer’s series, which begins on July 8, will be the first time he faces tests.

“It’s all about winning hard cricket,” said his colleague, Pagan Roach.

Joffra made his decision and did a great job in his career.

“There are no friendships with this series.”

Archer has friends at the 30-man tourist party in the West Indies, especially the batsman Shay Hope and Bowler Shemar Holder, and has played alongside goalkeeper players Joseph and Preston McSween in the West Indies under 19.

Asked if there were any additional words for Archer in the field during the test series, Roach said: “We’ll see when that comes. We will definitely see.”

The three-game series will be shown in bio safe places in Southampton and Manchester without spectators, something Roach said could help the West Indies as the hosts would be without their usual audio support.

Roach expects tourists to use the same hostile tactics used when his team beat England 2-1 in the Caribbean last year.

“I don’t think our attack style will change much,” he said.

We saw [England’s batsmen] In the Caribbean it is very fresh in our mind.

“Once we stick with them, we have a great chance of defeating England.”