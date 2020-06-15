Epidone Itoah-Igudalo died suddenly at the age of 39.

Epidone Itoah-Igodalo died in the early hours of Sunday morning in Port Harcourt, southeast.

Her family said Igodalo, 39, was due to celebrate her 40th birthday next month, and was traveling across the country to build isolation centers for coronavirus patients.

He described her husband receiving the news of her death as “the call that shattered my life.”

“At two o’clock this morning, I got a call that shattered my life … Life is a deep mystery, there is no human being, no matter how wisely anyone can say they understand life … Let’s accept the secret of life. We have no control over most Things in life … “.

Many describe how through Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, Ighodalo made grants for women to pay for IVF treatments and helped reduce the stigma around IVF in Nigeria.

She also spoke of twin pregnancy eventually having miscarriage in three months.

She said in an interview with Aris TV: “She is such a roller coaster … It emotionally drains. It is very expensive … I stopped living and I was just there …”

“The last thing I worked with. I had a bunch of twins but I had a miscarriage in three months. It was so painful, one that you didn’t get pregnant and another thing that you got pregnant in the end … and you’re losing it.”

Her best friend, the famous Nigerian photographer, TY Bello, told CNN she received a message from her friend the night before her death, as she talked about her birthday plans.

I wrote in the WhatsApp message, “Sweetie, it’s my fortieth month next month.”

“I want to help 40 husbands to have their children … That’s all I want. No party. Not surprising. Nothing. I just want to make 40 homes happier,” she said in one of her recent messages.

“I knew her from college, but very casually,” said Bello. “We went through sterility, and that’s what really brought us together.”

“She was giving a lot,” Belo told CNN: “This message she sent to me before she died, that’s what it was, there’s nothing to say beyond that.”

There was a torrent of grief on social media as people spoke of their shock and grief over her death. The President of Nigeria, Buhari, was among those who sent condolences to the family.

“The president shares the pain and sorrow of the family in a sudden death and prays God’s comfort to all family members, friends and members of the Trinity House,” his assistant said in a statement.