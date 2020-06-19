Europe is building defenses against Chinese acquisitions of major industries

The executive branch of the European Union seeks the authority to examine companies that may use subsidies from foreign governments to undermine competitors in the bloc. It will also review acquisitions of European Union companies by foreign competitors.
If the foreign buyer is found to benefit unfairly from the benefits, he may have to return the funds or sell the assets to satisfy the European authorities. In some cases, the European Union can completely prevent purchases.
The committee also plans to prevent the granting of public contracts to foreign companies that receive government subsidies and then bid on public procurement contracts at prices lower than market prices.
“The European Union is among the most open economies in the world, attracting high levels of investment from our trading partners. However, our openness faces an increasing challenge through foreign trade practices, including subsidies that distort the playing field for companies in the European Union,” European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said.
The new rules will apply to all foreign companies, including US companies, that may pursue deals during the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. But observers say the main goal of the proposal is China.
Chinese state-owned companies have come under increasing scrutiny in Europe following Beijing’s efforts to expand its influence deep into the continent through infrastructure projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative.
Meanwhile, the epidemic has led to new concerns about protecting health care in Europe, the medical and pharmaceutical sectors from foreign acquisitions, in order to ensure adequate capacity to cope with a new Corona virus outbreak or other diseases in the future. The collapse in stock prices has also made companies in other sectors vulnerable.
The committee’s proposal will enter a public consultation period until September 23, with the goal of introducing new legislation in 2021.
