Europe is building defenses against Chinese acquisitions of major industries

In a proposal revealed Wednesday European Commission He argues that he needs new powers to prevent unfair competition in his huge single market and to maintain “mass autonomy”.

“We need the right tools to ensure that foreign subsidies do not distort our market, just as we do with national subsidies,” Margaret Westager, Commission Officer for Competition and Digital Policy, He said in a statement.

The executive branch of the European Union seeks the authority to examine companies that may use subsidies from foreign governments to undermine competitors in the bloc. It will also review acquisitions of European Union companies by foreign competitors.

If the foreign buyer is found to benefit unfairly from the benefits, he may have to return the funds or sell the assets to satisfy the European authorities. In some cases, the European Union can completely prevent purchases.