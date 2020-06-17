Forgotten stars in the golden age of financial photography

written by Helen Jennings

Helen Jennings is managing editor of Nataal Media, an editorial platform that celebrates African creativity.

Studio photography in the golden age of Mali in the twentieth century often focuses solely on Sidu Kita’s works Owner, Sidibe , Whose black and white erotic pictures are required in the art world. But this special period in the history of the West African country, just before and after its independence from France in 1960, led to the emergence of many other photographers who deserve both contemporary attention.

Enter Black shade projects . The traveling exhibition platform celebrating African photography, with a focus on the rich Mali archive, was created by Moroccan art consultant Maryam Baaddi last year to give insight to unknown artists and clarify the nuances of photography proportions for Africa.

“Nati Misseni (Fine Braid)” (1983) by Yusef Sogodogo

As a founder Natal Media As an opening platform to celebrate African creativity, I have been following with interest the progress that Black Shade Projects has made since its launch in London last fall at the Exposition of Yusuf Sogodogo. This financial photographer was born in 1955 and entered photography in the 1980s. He is currently the Leading Director of Influential Image Promotion (CFP) in the financial capital, Bamako, and has been widely presented, albeit not in the past decade. Black Shade Projects introduced its “Tresses du Mali” series, which reveals the intricate hairstyles of country women. The timeless quality and global appeal to serve as the ideal starting point for the Baadi platform.

She said in an interview with Nataal, “Black Shade Projects intends to offer financial photography beyond prominent names, not only by preserving the archives of these veterans, but by encouraging a lengthy conversation with the ambition to expand and diversify art collections.” At the time of the launch. “It tells the multifaceted stories of Africa with a more authentic narration.”

“Jeune fille élégante (Elegant Young Lady)” (1967) by Adama Kouyate credit: Courtesy Adama Kouyaté / Black Shades Project

The second show of Black Shade Projects, “Eyes, Never Lie”, recently concluded at the African Salon AFR AFEculture during the Informal Art Week in Marrakech in late February. This time, two photographers were shown.

Abdel Rahman Saqli, who came from Senegal and moved to Bamako in 1946, became one of the city’s most famous photographers in the 1960s. Adama Kouyati grew up in the village of Bougouni in Mali, was trained under the then famous photographer, Curry Doumbia in Bamako, and opened studios in cities across Mali and in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire. (He passed away at the age of 92 before the exhibition, which saw the first international presentation of these specific works.)

Jeune fille amoureuse (Young Woman in Love) (1969) by Adama Kouyate

“Her eyes, never lie” focused on the pictures of these female artists sympathetic to female babysitters, captured during the period of hope, modernity, and social and cultural change. Each image is an organized scene in which women – young, old, family and friends – appear easy, attractive and confident. Sometimes mysterious, and sometimes powerful, display the agency and show elegance.

“It is a show about women. But more specifically about how these women look – how they allow us to look at them and look at us again,” Badi said in Marrakech. “It is not about the body, or how it looks. Their intention is felt through their outlook. I was keen to represent these artists who are key figures in the professional photography movement and use their images to convey a deeper and more layered narration. We ask” Who are these women? “

“Jeunes copines (Young Friends)” (1962) by Abdul Rahman Skully

“These images illuminate the grace and creativity of African women during an era of post-colonial independence in Mali and the African diaspora,” said Lisa Anderson, founder of the Black British Art Platform, which organized the show. E-mail. In these photos, women choose to take them to celebrate their individual expression of style, often blending traditional fashion with western elements.

“These enabling moments were used as a method of escape and liberty,” she added. “We will never know the conditions that led them to the studio, but through this exhibition we were able to honor these images as cultural treasures.”

Black Shade Projects also invited Enam Gbewonyo, the founder of the British-British Artist group, and the artist and performance artist Adelaide Damoah to respond to the archives of the artists who exhibited them through their own work. This creative dialogue adds convenience and meaning to new audiences.

“Portrait de Famia Coiffure La Belle Coiffure (Portrait of a Woman with a Beautiful Hair Style”) (1963) by Abdel Rahman Sacali credit: Courtesy of Abd al-Rahman Saqli / Black Shadows Project

As Baadi prepares for future exhibitions, she hopes the pioneers she promotes will support new photography on the continent and beyond.

“Their extensive catalogs and artistic creations paved the way for more diverse cultural practices, which will continue to resonate and inspire future generations,” she said.

Top image: “On est ensemble” (1967) Adama Kouyate