Fossey warns that football may not happen at all this year

The National Football League, which began allowing voluntary athletic activities in all first-class sports this month, approved on Wednesday a plan for summer sporting activities and pre-season practice for the upcoming 2020 college football season, which is scheduled to start on August 29. .

Dr. Anthony Fossey, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, tells, “Unless players are in a bubble – isolated from society and tested almost every day – it will be very difficult to see how football can be played this fall If there is a second wave, which is definitely a possibility and that will be complicated by the expected flu season, football may not happen this year. “

On Monday, many Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas players Positive test for coronavirus , According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network and Tom Bellisero. None of the players was in the team’s facilities, and the two teams followed appropriate health protocols, according to the report.