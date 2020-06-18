Fossey warns that football may not happen at all this year

The National Football League, which began allowing voluntary athletic activities in all first-class sports this month, approved on Wednesday a plan for summer sporting activities and pre-season practice for the upcoming 2020 college football season, which is scheduled to start on August 29. .
Dr. Anthony Fossey, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, tells, “Unless players are in a bubble – isolated from society and tested almost every day – it will be very difficult to see how football can be played this fall If there is a second wave, which is definitely a possibility and that will be complicated by the expected flu season, football may not happen this year. “
When asked how positive tests affect the league’s planning in terms of the start of training camps and the upcoming season, National Football Association Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Monday, “We expect to have positive tests. This is part of the increased test that is something we just want to make sure That our protocols work so far. We see very positive reactions in the sense that we make sure that we respond quickly, and protect the staff who may be affected by this and others who may be in contact with them. “
In a note in May, Goodell presented protocols regarding a gradual reopening of team facilities, starting with a limited number of employees, and later moving on to players. The league extended the reopening earlier this month to allow coaches to return to training facilities.
In May, the NFL canceled all international games planned for the epidemic, and instead transferred them to the United States. The League had previously planned to play four games in London and one match in Mexico City.
If both the National Football League and college seasons end, the Super Bowl will be played on February 7 in Tampa, Florida. The University National Football Championship match will be played on January 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
