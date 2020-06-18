Gabriel Union opens its doors on realizing “American talent” and racism

“It was ridiculous,” Union said, “I thought” independent “like the independent”, and said it participated in the investigation. “But when NBC’s [production companies] Fremantle and Seiko pay for this investigation, and control it. “

Fremantle and Syco are two British-based companies behind some of the most successful talent competitions on TV, including “The X Factor” and the “Got Talent” franchise that AGT is part of.

Syco was founded by Simon Cowell, one of the AGT rulers and executive producer.

Neither company confirmed that it had paid for the investigation.

Etihad has not returned to the competitive reality show this season.

She told Noah that she believed her rule in “AGT” would be easy, saying “How difficult is it to see hooligans”, but she claimed that from day one, Coyle was smoking on the set.

“When your boss, the person who has the ability to determine who gets the opportunities and who does not, does not believe the law applies to him or the rules apply to him, and he does so in full view of NBC, Fremantle and the union claimed that Seiko and no one is interested in exposing Simon Cowell For these employees to passive smoking, on the first day. ” “What message do you think is sent to anyone who has a problem with very real racism and lack of accountability?”

CNN reached out to “America’s Got Talent” and Cowell to comment.

A delegate from Coyle Variety said in May That “when he was first notified of a smoking complaint during the first two days of the season, he immediately changed his behavior and the problem was not raised again.”

Fremantle, Syco, and NBC released a joint statement in response to Varied story Partially reading: “While the investigation demonstrated a comprehensive culture of diversity, it also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

Earlier this month, Union filed a complaint of discrimination against NBC and “AGT” producers with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

Union attorney Brian Friedman said in a statement to CNN in: “When Gabriel Union informed NBC of racist aggressive behavior while recording for America’s Got Talent, NBC did not” stand with it in “anger at racist acts.” A time. ” Instead, NBC did not care enough to immediately investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to intervene. Instead, NBC stood against her and directed her “anger” at Mrs. Union over reporting the racist aggressive behavior she had experienced while working for NBC on America’s Got Talent.

In response to CNN regarding Union’s comments during the Noah show, a NBC CNN representative directed her statement released after Union submitted its complaint on June 4.

“The claim that anyone involved in this process has threatened Mrs. Union is categorically incorrect,” the statement said. “We took Ms. Union’s concerns very seriously, and engaged an external investigator who found a comprehensive culture of diversity in presentation. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating a comprehensive and supportive work environment where people from all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

During its appearance in its program, Noah claimed that some of those interviewed for the investigation delivered “what they think are inflammatory things, or things that do not help me.”

Noah noted that there are many conversations in America today as people protest against the death of George Floyd while in custody in the Minnesota Police.

The host of the talk show said that Union was “one of the people who were having some of these conversations before they were wonderfully quoted” and asked her to discuss what she was suffering now

“Frankly, it is just a major concern attack,” said Union. “Among the global epidemic the world suffers from and wakes up every day to brutality and the killing of black corpses …[it’s daily]… the shock attack without stopping … I don’t even know if anxiety is a big enough word. ”