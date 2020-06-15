Gay SpongeBob SquarePants? Nickelodeon just reinforced this theory

The network included a picture of the beloved cartoon character in a recent tweet celebrating the month of pride.
Tweet: “Celebrate # Pride with the LGBTQ + community and their allies this month and every month.”
#SpongeBobIsGay started heading as many decided that the Tweet was an affirmation of the character’s sexual character.
This is partly due to his close relationship with Patrick Starfish’s best friend, the Internet long ago decided that SpongeBob was already gay.
But the creator of the program, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed speculation about the relationship of characters and sex in 2005.
Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 due to complications from atrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.
CNN contacted Nickelodeon for comment.
