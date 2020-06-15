Gay SpongeBob SquarePants? Nickelodeon just reinforced this theory
entertainment

Gay SpongeBob SquarePants? Nickelodeon just reinforced this theory

By Muhammad / June 15, 2020

The network included a picture of the beloved cartoon character in a recent tweet celebrating the month of pride.

SpongeBob was filmed in a tweet with the actor Michael D. Cohen from “Henry Danger”, Transsexuals, The Avatar Korra, from “The Legend of Korra”, is bisexual.

Tweet: “Celebrate # Pride with the LGBTQ + community and their allies this month and every month.”

#SpongeBobIsGay started heading as many decided that the Tweet was an affirmation of the character’s sexual character.

This is partly due to his close relationship with Patrick Starfish’s best friend, the Internet long ago decided that SpongeBob was already gay.

But the creator of the program, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed speculation about the relationship of characters and sex in 2005.

Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 due to complications from atrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.

“It has nothing to do with what we’re trying to do.” People magazine quoted Hillenburg as saying. “We never intended them to be gay. I consider them almost non-sexual. We are just trying to be funny and this has nothing to do with the show.”

CNN contacted Nickelodeon for comment.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *