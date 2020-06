Gay SpongeBob SquarePants? Nickelodeon just reinforced this theory

The network included a picture of the beloved cartoon character in a recent tweet celebrating the month of pride.

SpongeBob was filmed in a tweet with the actor Michael D. Cohen from “Henry Danger”, Transsexuals, The Avatar Korra, from “The Legend of Korra”, is bisexual.

Tweet: “Celebrate # Pride with the LGBTQ + community and their allies this month and every month.”

#SpongeBobIsGay started heading as many decided that the Tweet was an affirmation of the character’s sexual character.