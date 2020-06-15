The end of the 2018 season was close and David Wright has not played since May 27, 2016.

After years of fighting spinal stenosis, Wright was forced to reassess the remainder of his baseball career at the age of 35. After 12 years with the same organization that removed him from Hickory High School, Wright had to leave.

Wright knew his body would never be able to cope with the harsh 162-game season he could have done, and he announced shortly before the final home of Mets in the 2018 season that he would be the last.

It was the end of an era, an era that began in 2001 when Mets Wright formulated No. 38 in general and influenced him to abandon Georgia’s technology. Wright got seven All-Star gestures, two gold gloves and two Silver Slugger awards in the Mets’ walk that was cut.

Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015, which ended his season after only 38 games. Its 2016 season was also cut after disc sliding and subsequent neck surgery.

Returning to baseball on limited missions in 2018, Wright fits Mets’ Single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucy and her triple A partner in Las Vegas. But I saw it was a shell for himself. In 12 secondary league games, he only got seven hits in 41 strikes, achieving 10 times.

However, the Mets team had known that its captain since 2013 deserved a proper package.

In the fifth game of the final series with Miami Marlins on September 29, 2018, it’s time for Wright to move away from the bright lights of Citi Field forever.

He first shook hands with then crew chief Michael Winters on the third baseline as Mets Mickey Callaway manager left the bunker. Looking at the crowd sold at Flushing, Wright saluted the loud crowd twice before making his way slowly off the field.

Wright turned around and touched his hat bill to greet the fans, Wright repeatedly pounded his chest as tears were in his eyes.

His first classmate who was well-suited was Jose Reyes, as the investor duo played 895 games together. Colleagues long ago, once embraced the youth’s cornerstone of the organization.

The cameras picked up the wife of Wright Molly Beers looking proudly from the stands while embracing their first daughter Olivia, who was the middle name, Shi, was in honor of Shi Stadium.

Wright blew a kiss to the crowd and made sure to hug each of his colleagues, one after the other, before making his way to the dugout for more hugs. He returned to the stadium to turn his cap back on, the stadium grows louder somehow.

Mets Marlins defeated 1-0 in 13 rounds, but tonight was Wright.

“Man, I’m glad we won,” he joked to Wright fans in a post-match speech. “This is love, I cannot say anything else. This is love.”

Wright finished the final 0-1 career with walk and exit, with finally exiting in a pop-up appearance to the first Marlins man Peter O’Brien. It looked as though O’Brien was reluctant to pick up on what he knew was that he had ended up in his rugged career, but he did so anyway and was the main target of booing for the rest of the game.

But the collective “Thank you, David!” That resonated around the stadium flooded everything else as it was withdrawn after the fifth game.

“We had some good times here and some difficult years, but you guys have always been my back and that means the world to me,” Wright said. “I hope to thank everyone individually, but all I can do is say thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Thank you for letting me live my dream here every night.”