HBO Launches Virtual LGBTQ Pride Celebration featuring Janelle Monay

HBO has announced the launch of a digital pride celebration on its website Human by direction The platform, which will host daily virtual events honoring the LGBTQIA + community from June 18 to June 28.

All events on the platform are free, including musical performances from Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall and Kim Petras.

Jackie Ghani, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing at HBO, said in a press release that this year’s pride month is more important than ever. “Black lives matter, black lives matter, strange blacks live material. Our goal by Human By Orientation has always been to help society celebrate themselves as the most proud and exotic.”

The celebrations start on June 18 with a dance party hosted by Por Detroit and Ostbahnhof, two of the most famous Los Angeles event organizers. The next day, Hall in Juneteenth will celebrate the band’s first live music show.

“I am very excited to perform a unique collection that not only celebrates with pride, but also lands on this sacred day in the black community,” Hall said in a statement. “Especially now, it is very important for black artists to hear our voices.”

The weekend will continue on June 20 with lunch provided by Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara from HBO’s “We Here We Here”. June 21 will attend a dance class with the founder of The Sweat Spot Ryan Heffington, followed by a strange comedy night.

Next week he will present “Drag Queen Story Hour”, a popular chapter with HBO Max “Legendary” crew and an hour-long set from Kim Petras on June 27. Janel Munay, who will give an intimate presentation on June 28.

During the event, Human By Orientation will also highlight nonprofits benefiting from the LGBTQIA + community and partnership, including the National Black Justice Alliance, Ali Fourni Center, and Audrey Lord Project.