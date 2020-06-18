Headlines: Rhodes End Fears of School Close

Comment on the photo

The Guardian tops the news that Uriel College in Oxford voted to drop its colonial statue Cecil Rhodes, after the Black Lives Matter demonstrations sparked calls to remove it. An independent investigation will also be conducted into “major issues around it”. The newspaper quoted a college spokesman as saying that this comes after “a deep period of discussion.”





The Daily Mail declares it “the end of Rhodes”, adding that Don Oxford should “surrender”. In its main story below, the newspaper stated that there is an “urgent review” of the use of vitamin D “as a savior of coronavirus”. Studies show that those who contract the virus are “more likely to die” if they “lack” the vitamin.





The front page of the Times is dominated by the image of the English Premier League players kneeling in support of the Black Leaves Mater movement. However, the newspaper’s main story focuses on an open letter from pediatricians calling on the government to “publish a clear plan to bring all children back to school.”





Empty chairs and empty tables dominate the front page of the Daily Mirror. The newspaper calls on the government to take “urgent measures to return all our children to school.” She says thousands will “face a fatal education” if they cannot return in September.





The Daily Telegraph shows a rainy scene of workers in face masks revealing a statue of Sir Winston Churchill who was targeted during anti-racist protests. His first story is a warning from the Prince of Wales of the “potentially devastating” impact of the epidemic on young people. Prince Charles says the problems children face today are worse than they were in the mid-1970s, the newspaper reported.





The Financial Times said it saw a message from US Treasury Secretary Steve Manuchin suspend talks with European countries on “a global tax framework for technology companies.” Mr. Manuchin says the discussions have reached a “dead end”, according to the “Financial Times.” The newspaper says the message “paves the way for a summer of transatlantic tension.”





There is “outrage” over the idea of ​​the government “dismantling” the triple pension lock on the front page of the Daily Express. The newspaper says that retirees “can lose 1,900 pounds a year.”





The lock is “in danger”, according to the newspaper i. “We cannot afford it. The public finances are in a catastrophic state,” its front page quoted Tory member Steve Baker as saying.





The Daily Star states that “gossip has been banned” in hair salons, while stylists “must work in silence” in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.





Finally, the metro leads the news that Boris Johnson’s convoy was involved in a minor collision outside Parliament. The newspaper depicts a protester surrounded by police.





There is a stark warning from Prince Charles on the front Daily Telegraph On the potential impact of a coronavirus crisis on young people.

The newspaper witnessed a message sent to the Prince’s Fund, in which he talks about fears that unemployment amongst young people will lead to a “terrible downward spiral” leading to “poverty, displacement or worse.” The prince also suggests that the problems facing children are now more serious than they were when he established the Trust Fund in 1976 – shortly before the winter of discontent.

to me WatchmanMinisters are preparing to announce a one-year program aimed at helping young people in England catch up with lost learning. Under the plans, schools will receive additional funding to hire private teachers who will provide face-to-face and online lessons for students late in their studies after months outside of the classroom. However, Marie Buschted, co-chair of the National Education Union, questioned the proposals, and asked how easy it would be to upgrade them.

Sun reports About a clear conflict between German and Portuguese police and a re-test of DNA evidence in search of Madeleine McCann. The newspaper says German investigators want to re-examine saliva on a piece of cloth on the missing girl’s bed cover – in an attempt to establish a link to the main suspect, Christian B. But officers in Portugal believe it may be illegal to send the sample abroad for further testing, and insist it has a “little identity value” anyway. Former Scotland Yard investigator Peter Blixley is urging the two countries to stop “muscle flexion” – and avoid a “rude cake battle”.

“Million pounds coating task” is how Metro describes Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to spend public funds on his official plane in the colors of the Union flag.

The daily mirror He describes it as a “stupid plane” when other issues are “at the top of the list of ministers.”

Write on Huffpost site in the UKMaighna Nanu believes the project is “strange” – one day, the footballer had to persuade the government to “want to feed hungry children.”

But the source of the RAF Daily Mail tells The new color scheme of the plane would be a useful way to wave the British flag abroad. “It will be diplomatic and appropriate,” the source says, “I think it will be much needed.”

Football returns

Many of the first pages show that Premier League players are bearing their knees to support the Black Lives Matter movement, as top flight traffic resumed last night.

“Football returns with a respectful greeting,” a headline in Daily Express, while She calls it Times “An unusual gesture against racism.”

For Newspaper iThe games themselves were a strange sight. “It was a little different, a little strange,” writes Sam Cunningham, “out of the game socially, and the big wall showing video clips of supporters watching from home.”

But Dickinson died In the Thames He is only grateful for the return of football. He says, “It was like those 100 days without our national sport that never happened, when we found ourselves looking at slow replays and screen shots, saying:” How did they miss that? “

“Rhodes must fall”

The protesters were calling for the removal of the Oxford College statue from Cecil Rhodes





A number of first pages cover the announcement of Uriel College’s vote in Oxford to remove its statue of imperial Cecil Rhodes. Write on New Statesman websiteAcademic Richard J. Evans says the step is “long overdue” but is purely symbolic until “the real issues of racial discrimination in our society are addressed.”

The president of the Uriel College Student Room welcomes the news but tells University paper, Sherwell There has to be “continuous engagement” for the statue to finally be released.

The Times Reports That former conservative European Parliament member and long-time sponsor at Ariel University Daniel Hanan canceled his regular donation to protest the decision. at Opinion article for the newspaperJoanna Williams is unmoved. She claims that “the word” shock “does a lot of work in universities today.” “It is dangerous to challenge this story of emotional breakdown.”

The US news websites are dominated by an analysis of the allegations made by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, in his new book. The hill says Its portrayal of the president as “out of depth and inept” may cause him more political harm in the November elections than new allegations of serious wrongdoing.

But The New York Times suggests Bolton may have been “the last person many Americans want to hear now”, as he refused to testify at Trump hearings for trial. The Washington Post agrees, arguing that Bolton – in fact – has accused himself of not publicly speaking sooner.

Returning to the UK, Daily mail lead About the work public health officials are doing to see if low vitamin D levels can increase the risk of serious complications from the Coronavirus.

The newspaper says that the drug watchdog, NICE, is conducting a “quick review of the evidence”, amid concerns that months of internal living could make the situation worse for people who already have very little of the so-called “bright” nutrients in their bodies. It is understood that the report can be published early next week.

UK theater “facing destruction”

Renewed concerns about the fate of the theater industry in Britain Most notably the Guardian. An open letter to the government has been seen – signed by nearly 100 actors, writers and directors including James McAvoy and Voyer Waller Bridge – warning that the sector is facing ruin without urgent financial support. The letter calls on the ministers to establish an emergency relief fund and a cultural investment scheme, through which the state will pay the money to production and deduct the profits.

Greetings to Willie Thorne

Willie Thorne started his career as a snooker in 1975, and reached a world high ranking seventh in 1987 and 1994.





There are warm regards to the snooker legend Willie Thorne, who died yesterday at the age of 66. The Daily Telegraph describes He is a “highly liked” character who became one of the biggest stars of the golden age of sports in the 1980s.

The sun is thinking It is not important that Thorne failed to win the major championships, as he made his way into the nation’s passions with his enduring good nature and distinctive appearance. Mike Walters writes: “Under that crowned dome and maxwall haircut” The daily mirror“He wore the Groucho Marx like a crown.”