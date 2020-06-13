Headlines: “Shameful” protests and plans to help the economy

Comment on the photo

On Sunday’s front page, Mel tries to ask what happened to “the tolerant Britain we love.” But her main story revolves around the social divide rule of 2 million, after warnings that there might be millions of job losses in the hospitality sector if the base is not dropped. The Mail says Boris Johnson “personally” controls the decision on the 2 million rule. The newspaper pointed out that it issued a review No. 10 “will effectively extract control” on directing social distances from scholars.

