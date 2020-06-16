Health workers feel losses in fighting the coronavirus

NEW YORK – Outside the back door of a hospital where a coronavirus hit like a hurricane, six workers recently gathered to look back and look inside.

“I am still afraid,” Dr. Gwen Holly told colleagues at Elmhurst Hospital, which was flooded with patients in late March as the virus spread in New York.

Doctor Diane Akhbari’s help reminded her husband of leaving food on the basement stairs as she isolated herself for months for fear of her family’s injury: “I felt like an animal,” she said, her voice cracking.

Co-workers talked about how terrified they felt early, without knowing if they had enough protective gear. How a person suffered from his COVID-19 issue and others saw young and healthy people like them very sick. How colleagues discussed the drawing of wills.

And how he pursues her to believe that everything may happen again.

“I feel like he was calm before the second storm,” said Holly, the emergency room doctor who lost a relative to the virus.

While the global epidemic has not subsided, the days when patients panting arrived at Elmhurst non-stop, when ventilation fans and deaths fell so high that a refrigerated morgue truck was placed outside. Not necessarily pain.

At Elmhurst and hospitals across the country, nurses, doctors and other health care workers calculate psychological losses in fighting the virus, along with concerns that the disease may spread again later this year.

“There is this general feeling,” said Dr. Samantha Lydon, doctor of the emergency department, “Will the next shift be the shift where 200 people are in the waiting room again?” “You still cannot enjoy calmness or feel natural when it is in the back of your head.”

Health care workers have been welcomed as heroes in the virus crisis, and some have found the challenge and teamwork to have a deep meaning. But the work was stressful and painful as well, even for people who are used to the function of life and death.

A study of 1,200 Chinese hospital workers Half of the reported depressive symptoms and 44% of signs of anxiety were found amid the spread of the coronavirus there. The United Nations said Front-line healthcare workers have faced “extraordinary pressure” in the epidemic, and that ensuring their mental health is critical to global recovery.

One of the program’s founders, Dr. Albert Wu, said that calls to the colleague’s colleague at Johns Hopkins Hospital System in Baltimore had increased from a few to a week to dozens. While receiving calls and making tours, the volunteers spoke to 2,000 coworkers within 10 weeks.

In places where the virus has caught fire, hospital workers say they have outgrown the serious illness and death. As therapists, they felt the pain of being unable to provide treatment while they were pushing their own concerns about HIV infection. They mourned their relatives and colleagues, and they bore the burden of seeing patients suffer and die without the comfort of their loved ones because of the visitor ban.

After six years as a nurse with intensive care, Angeline Beanor was conditioned by patients who sometimes die. But she said, “It was further than that.”

“I couldn’t handle it. Banur, who works at a Metropolitan Hospital – like Elmhurst, a public hospital in New York City with heavy coronavirus conditions, said it was not physical, but emotional, it was very difficult. I looked for solace in prayer and in Teary phone sessions with colleagues.

For the time being, the wave of the virus has given way to an uncomfortable calm.

“Adrenaline wore a little, and it was like,” what did we just go through? “Says Dr. Eric Wei, ER doctor who also oversees quality improvement initiatives for public hospitals in the city. “We are still in this stage of grief and recovery, but we also know that time is critical before the next mini boom or before the next peak.”

Psychologists note that there is nothing unusual about anguish or anxiety after an alarming experience. Most people work through feelings within a few weeks.

But there is concern that some who care for COVID-19 patients may develop PTSD, which is a longer, more disordered condition.

A New York psychologist Paula Madrid said that seeing death and a feeling of life threatening repeatedly in one working day can have long-term effects. It works with about 24 healthcare professionals who deal with insomnia, vitality and other epidemic reactions.

It encourages them to see their experiences “of what they really are, which is something that no one is really prepared for.”

Elmhurst employees are trying to help each other see this as well, with hospital support.

They share ideas in “debriefing” sessions, such as the last back door session. A private lounge with a social worker decorated with notes of thanks from all over the country. Another room quietly pays respect to many colleagues who have died from the virus.

Some took the lead from the loss. After her father and brother were lost to the virus in her native Spain, pediatrician Dr. Pilar Gonzalez organized a hotline to help families of Elmhurst patients get updates about their loved ones injured.

Dr. Susan Bentley, the emergency doctor who helps lead Elmhurst’s efforts to boost emotional support among employees, said that other workers are not inclined or prepared to study how the virus affects them.

“There is a certain fear that when you leave it all, you will not be able to repeat it. The truth is: we still need to put our brave faces and our most obvious thoughts and deal with what remains. Bentley said:“ Patients doubled the fear of the next wave. ”

But “there’s a lot of power to come together and say,” see you, and that’s hard. And you feel what you feel, and that’s exactly what you should feel. “