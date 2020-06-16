Hello Kitty founder, 92, hands over the company to his grandson

The company said in a statement on Friday that Shintaro Tsuji will retire as CEO of Sanrio on July 1. She added that Tomokuni Tsuji, 31, will take charge of “ensuring efficient decision-making.” Shintaro will remain president.

Shintaro founded Sanrio as a Yamanashi Silk Center gift store in 1960, and changed his name to Sanrio in 1973. Sanrio was one of the first Japanese companies to see potential in the personal licensing field – Hello Kitty is by far the most popular and profitable creation.

However, Sanrio has had difficulty growing its licensing business in recent years: the ratio of global franchise fees to sales decreased by 11% in FY 2019 compared to the previous year. Since it was created in 1974 and first appeared On a vinyl coin purse A year later, Hello Kitty appeared in everything from sneakers and paper towels to chopsticks and panini makers. The attractiveness of a cartoon character like cats was helpful in spreading Japanese kawaii pop culture abroad. (Kawaii root – "kawaisa" – Translates "cuteness" in English .)

Meanwhile, Sanrio has grown into a commercial and entertainment giant with parks and restaurants in Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.