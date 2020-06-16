Hello Kitty founder, 92, hands over the company to his grandson

The company said in a statement on Friday that Shintaro Tsuji will retire as CEO of Sanrio on July 1. She added that Tomokuni Tsuji, 31, will take charge of “ensuring efficient decision-making.” Shintaro will remain president.
Shintaro founded Sanrio as a Yamanashi Silk Center gift store in 1960, and changed his name to Sanrio in 1973. Sanrio was one of the first Japanese companies to see potential in the personal licensing field – Hello Kitty is by far the most popular and profitable creation.
Meanwhile, Sanrio has grown into a commercial and entertainment giant with parks and restaurants in Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Tomokuni Tsuji, meanwhile, already has a private contact with Hello Kitty: they share the same Christmas, November 1. Tomokuni is younger than 14 years old.
Sanrio’s fans are already comparing the new CEO to Sanrio Pompompurin, a golden retriever in a hat.
Someone tweeted that Tomokuni “was the perfect picture for Sanrio”.
Despite Hello Kitty’s continued popularity, Sanrio’s earnings have been under pressure for years. For the year ending March, net profit fell 95% from the previous year to 191 million yen ($ 1.8 million), largely due to lower merchandise sales and the closing of theme parks. Sales have fallen 6.5%, and the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tokyo – also known as Hello Kitty Land – remains closed after being closed in February due to a coronary virus pandemic. The park is scheduled to reopen on July 20.
Family-run businesses in Japan often pass control to their older children. The founder’s son, Konihiko, died in 2013 due to heart failure, according to the company.
