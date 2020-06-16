Hima Das was nominated for the Khel Ratna Award and Lovlina for the Arjuna Award by the Assam government

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for using racial blur

Indian sprinter Hema Das was nominated for the prestigious Horse Ratna Award while the Assam state government nominated Boxer Lovlinna Bourjohen for the Arjuna Award by the Assam state government.

Dharma Kanta Milli, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare of the Assam Government, said that the State Minister of Sports Dolal Chandra Das has sent a letter to the Ministry of Youth and Trade Union Affairs recommending the name Hima Das award for the Ratna Prize.

Himas dasIANS

Hema Das was nominated for the Ratna and Lovelina Award for the Arjuna Award

“The Sports Minister also proposed the name of the boxer Ace Lovelina Bourjohen for the Arjuna Prize. Both Das and Bourjohen are proud of Assam.

“The Assam government and the people of Assam will be very happy if the central government accepts the proposals of the state government,” Melil told IANS.

The 20-year-old from Dhing Village in Assam is one of the youngest candidates for Ratna’s horse this year, and will compete for the highest honors with cricketer Rohit Sharma, javelin star Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddles Manika Batra and ladies hockey captain Rani Rambal.

Hema won the 2018 Premium Award where she won the U-20 world title and followed her with 400 meters of silver, 4 x 400 gold mixed relay (upgraded), and 4 x 400 meters gold in the Jakarta Asian Games.

Haima Das could become one of the greatest Indian athletesIANS

Hema won the 200m gold at the Athletics Grand Prix in Poznan, Poland in 2019 and 200m of gold at the Kladno Athletics meet in the Czech Republic where she continued to shake.

She was also invited to compete in the Doha World Championship, but a back injury excluded her from the prestigious competition.

Recently, Hema said that her role model has always been cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a chat on Instagram with veteran Indian officer Suresh Raina, Hema said, “My favorite model is Sachin Tendulkar, I still remember talking to him when he invited me to his home. When I saw him, I ended up crying and comforting me sir. It was the best moment for me. An interview is my best moment. Your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that. “

Himma is already a Arjuna award recipient, who received it in 2018.