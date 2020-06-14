History says Trump’s low rating is unlikely to move

what is the point: We still have five months to go until the general election, which, in theory, has time to change the race for the presidency. In fact, horse polls sometimes shifted dramatically between this point and election day.

However, presidential approval rates have not historically moved much from June from election year to election day.

It seems quite likely at this point that Trump’s approval rating will be 50% south and that the net approval rating (approval – reject) is negative when people vote. This should be very troubling for Trump, given the strong correlation between approval ratings and re-election opportunities.