Josiah Kato, born on December 6, 1980 in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture is multitasking. He is a Japanese business tycoon, holder, and capitalist based on Japan and works strongly in both emerging countries Japan and India.

Kato is considered one of the most defining and deft startups in the first class in his hometown, Japan. It is a source of stupidity for the millions of businessmen out there. He is Chairman of YKBK Enterprise Private Limited. Currently, he successfully runs 55 startups under his remarkable hegemony in countless fields, and he is undoubtedly a dizzying businessman as well as a tyrant dyed in wool. All the gratitude to Rohit Bakshi who was led by his attractiveness to basketball and the drive to lead Kato to our nation in 2017 and since then there is no look back. Really known as fictional, Kato is obliged to fabricate a reliable and long-standing relationship between the Japanese and Indian project.

Kato wishes to share his Japanese culture with our country as well as broaden the boundaries of their culture with India. He is also the Chairman of the International Basketball Association 3×3 “3BL” and Massive Drive Co., Ltd. (3×3) Karatsu Leo Blacks professional basketball team working for the company. Being a businessman by profession, his infatuation and belief in basketball has forced him to invite India to be part of the basketball league he started. With 3BL, he aspires to connect Indian youth with myriad elbow rooms in basketball. He doesn’t stop here because he’s just the beginning, he’s the owner of YKBK48 Entertainment Private Limited (the operating company of DEL48 and MUB48 in India).

Indian Kato projects are a scheme that both the leading countries, India and Japan, when united, can conquer the whole world. DEL48 (acronym for Delhi48) is the eighth international sister group of AKB48 and the Indian Idol Group. Members of the first generation were announced on December 30, 2019. DEL48 is the sister group of Japanese idol AKB48, which has been published according to this concept – idols that you can meet. Kato’s contribution to highlighting the disadvantaged Indian potential is not only for sport but also in various fields of artists and entertainment. DEL48 Included in the entertainment industry which includes theatrical performance, concert, other entertainment events, music release, movie, fan event, media look (TV, newspapers, magazine, radio, web, etc.), company engagement, etc. .

The list of Kato’s victory is endless. To overcome this, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry approved, on May 20, 2016, an “Investment Business Development Plan for New Business” that is based on the Law on Enhancing the Industrial Competitiveness of Project Funds Established by Catalyst Capital Limited. In September 2017, he founded the 3×3 International Professional Basketball League “3BL” in India and was also appointed as President. On December 19, 2017, Kato unveiled Massive Drive Co., Ltd. As head. In February 2018, KARATSU LEO BLACKS introduced a three-person professional basketball team. On February 14, 2019, Karatsu City and Karatsu Leo Blacks signed a comprehensive exchange statement. We have made a courtesy call to the Mayor of Maine from Karatsu and agreed to develop youth health cooperation and sports motivation jointly and cooperatively through a multi-faceted exchange centered around basketball. The sister group AKB48 launched “DEL48” and “MUB48” in India on June 20, 2019. He was in the spotlight on August 3, 2019, when he appeared in Saga Shimbun as a businessman from Saga Prefecture. On August 23, 2019, an agreement to implement a 3×3 advance camp for the Republic of Serbia for men in the city of Karatsu for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 culminated. It is an exceptional feeling when other, highly talented countries go forward for a partnership with our country in business and to do Goodness for both. On October 7, 2019, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced that the 3×3 qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in India in March 2020, jointly sponsored by “3BL” headed by Kato and FIBA. 40 teams are expected to participate in the championship, with 20 teams selected for each. 40 teams will be selected based on the results of FIBA ​​3×3 World Cup 2019. On December 31, 2019, “70 NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen in” as representative members of DEL48 in choosing AKB48 in red and white colors, glory is played. On March 29, 2020, the NHK World-Japan “Kids Meet the World” program highlights the sports exchange between Karatsu and Serbia.

Yoshiya Kato became the additional director of YKBK Entertainment Private Limited Limited on June 24, 2019. YKBK Entertainment Private Limited is a private company absorbed on March 3, 2017. This company has been classified as a non-government and its authorized capital is Rs 1,000,000 which is The paid-up capital is Rs. 149,370 and participates in commercial activities. The previous annual general meeting (AGM) of YKBK Entertainment Private Limited Limited was called on December 7, 2018.

AKB48 has two Indian sister groups DEL48 and MUB48. MUB48 (short for Mumbai 48) is located outside Mumbai, India. Locally, AKB48’s sister groups consist of SKE48, NMB48, HKT48, NGT48 and STU48. AKB48 is a Japanese idol group. They are named after the Akihabara area in Tokyo. The group theater is located in Akiba (abbreviated Akihabara). The idea of ​​”idols that you can meet” covers the teams that can switch games and implement them simultaneously in various events and “handshake” events, where fans have a golden opportunity to interact with team members. AKB48 is convinced of the distinguished girls’ groups in India, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.