Hundreds of Beijing flights were canceled after the virus returned

On Wednesday, Beijing reported 31 cases of Covid-19 the previous day, bringing the total number of infections during the past six days to 137.

The latest outbreak has already spread to nine of Beijing’s 16 provinces and four other provinces, not only in neighboring Hebei, but also Liaoning in the northeast and Sichuan in the southwest and Zhejiang on the country’s east coast.

To curb the spread of the virus in the country, the authorities have prevented all residents living in neighborhoods that are considered medium or high risk from leaving Beijing, as well as people associated with the Shenfady Market. To date, the city has 27 districts classified as Medium Hazardous and another area – near Xinfadi – that is characterized by high risk.

Other residents of the city of 20 million are urged not to make unnecessary trips away from the capital, but those who insist on leaving should produce a negative result for the Corona virus test obtained within a week, according to the municipal government announcement.

An increasing number of cities and provinces, including Shanghai, have said they would impose restrictions such as mandatory stone on people arriving from Beijing, especially those from middle or high-risk neighborhoods.

Cancel group trips

While the Beijing government has not announced the suspension of transportation in and out of the city, hundreds Flights have been canceled At Beijing’s two major airports on Wednesday, according to aviation data providers.

There was no official announcement from the Chinese government on canceling the flight. CNN contacted Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines to comment, but received no response.

According to Variflight Flight Data Tracker, 3 pm local time Wednesday (3 am ET), at least 630 flights at or near Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport – have been canceled or are likely to be canceled – about half of all scheduled flights.

Fariflight data showed that air traffic at both airports was on the rise from May to the very low this week.

Flight Master, another flight data provider in China, said 1,255 flights were canceled at both airports on Wednesday, accounting for 67% of departure flights and 68% of upcoming flights.

China Airlines, the country’s national carrier, has announced on social media that 297 arrivals or departures from the Beijing Capital International Airport have been canceled.

“Affected by the outbreak in Beijing, there are significant delays and cancellations for incoming and outgoing flights” statement He said without specifying whether the authorities had given any orders to cancel.

Several domestic airlines, including China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern and Hainan Airlines, have promised to refund full money to travelers who have purchased tickets to leave Beijing from this week until the end of June, according to the People’s Daily.

The country’s People’s Railways authorities also reported a complete refund of all tickets to and from Beijing booked before Wednesday, the People’s Daily reported.

Earlier this week, the city had already suspended all external taxi services, a car cleaning service, and some long-distance bus lines between Beijing and the neighboring provinces.

Alert triggered

On Tuesday evening, the Beijing municipal government described the new outbreak as “very dangerous” and raised the alert level to Level 2, the second highest level in the four-tier public health emergency response system, which strengthened restrictive measures throughout the city.

All kindergartens, primary and secondary schools were closed, and students were asked to return to online study – a practice prevalent across China from February to April, when most schools were closed due to the first coronavirus outbreaks.

Beijing officials said on Wednesday at a press conference that university entrance exams in the city would go ahead as scheduled on July 7. Students are required to stay at home for two weeks before taking exams.

Companies and factories are allowed to remain open, but employees are encouraged to work from home, according to the government announcement.

The city also reintroduces strict arrival rules inside and outside all residential communities, requiring visitors to register and check their temperatures.

This comes after 29 residential areas around Shenfady and other food markets in the city have been put under strict closures, after corona virus cases have been confirmed in the markets.