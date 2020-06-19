“ I will not devalue my country because of the epidemic ”: representative Sanjivani Namita Khanna on wage cuts (exclusive)

Rithvik Dangani collapses while talking about his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput

The model that turned to actress Namit Khanna is tied as heart of heart on Indian TV after he rose to prominence with his role as Doctor Sidhanth Mathur in Sanjivani 2, who paused in the air right before announcing the closure. Not only was Namit amazed on TV, he was also watched in the web series Vikram Bhatt ‘Twisted’. Actors are moving forward from Delhi, and aspire to do well on quantity.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Namit Khanna He spoke at length about his offer of Sanjivani, if he wished to act boldly and frankly and whether he wished to reduce his payments after the epidemic.

Chat excerpts:

How do you spend the closing time?

The first week was a little bit awful because of the upcoming news but now it’s completely settled. Lockdown learned the importance of spending time with yourself, to communicate with your friends and family. Nowadays, I see everyone keeping in touch with each other, earlier we were all busy with our work.

Your Sanjivani offer ended just before the close, was it planned in advance?

The last episode of Sanjivani was broadcast on March 15, fortunately we finished early and there were some episodes that were kept in the bank.

Are you ready to take cut wages once you resume filming?

If the producers hire a certain person a day, it is completely unfair to give them a wage cut. It is an individual choice and I said it ethically and I personally think that I will not devalue me due to the epidemic. Because we are all still working hard and putting the same amount of work hours after closing, I think this shouldn’t happen at all because I consider it an excuse. I didn’t even receive my money because the makers say the closure is continuing.

Have you ever been offered a web series?

I want to be a part of the web series and give out tests to herself, but at the moment I can’t say anything. More importantly, the industry must be restored to normal because there are now a number of laws and regulations to be imposed. So, I hope things settle down.

Are you open to doing bold and candid scenes on the web?

Well, I explored my bolder side of the “Twisted” web series. As an actor, I have no concerns in making candid scenes as much as I get a good job and work with good people.

What do you think about getting dressed if you keep repeating the same roles on TV or the web?