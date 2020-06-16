If protest is acceptable, how can you ban funerals?

This week, Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot has received great news – the city is opening its famous Lakefront Trail months after it closed as part of the COVID-19 closure.

Lightfoot kept the road closed even after Chicago witnessed massive black rallies – thousands just last weekend during the “Rally for Change March” – is a small example of the blatant hypocrisy that has been moving away from society across the country in recent weeks.

If it is acceptable for a crowd to crowd the streets, scream and chanting to protest George Floyd’s death, someone should also be allowed to ride a bike along the lake while keeping himself or herself. In fact, one of them involves constant interaction with other people, and may fight with the police, while the other is a solitary activity, or an activity that takes place with a friend or husband.

However, Lightfoot welcomed the protesters – “We want people to come and express their passion” – and she said – and it’s still keeping the way closed until recently.

Many of the same officials who were more enthusiastic about the immediate closure of their states and cities were excluded from the Black Life protests. Their hardness became sluggish in the blink of an eye. The reopening measure was not federal guidelines or any other public health measure, but the accuracy of the activity in question.

Visiting his family’s deathbed with COVID-19? of course not. A suitable funeral? Not possible. Did more than 10 people gather in a grave? No one should be allowed to endanger the public in this way.

Do you bring thousands of strangers to walk together for hours in unorganized spontaneous groups? Thank you for your commitment to positive change.

Attending church service? Well, maybe within two months. Hold a conflict session with religious motifs where people acknowledge racism and pledge to work to recruit the police? Please let’s get more.

The completely unfinished Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitman, admitted she was deeply disturbed by the protest against her arbitrary closure rules, although she was largely made up of people wandering the state capitol in their cars. Nightmare scenarios spun to rise in situations. But this did not prevent her from joining an anti-brutal rally with hundreds of people not far from society, explaining that it was “an important moment to show my support.”

References by virtue are now a major activity in Michigan.

To believe that blue American leaders, SARS-CoV-2 is the first virus in human history with a social conscience – harmful enough in the ordinary course of events to justify the most restrictive social controls; It is not a big deal if he is to impede marches for social justice.

The likes of Mayor Bill de Palacio justified various criteria by saying that fighting racism is important. Well, this is the mourning for your death, keeping your business from earth to dust and worshiping your God. It is a sign of a universal mockery of the belief that the protest march deserves more consideration than these other basic human needs.

Another argument is that protesters are ready to put their health on the line for their cause, a sign of their profound devotion to their cause. But until recently, it was said that anyone who goes out not only puts himself at risk, but the most vulnerable in our societies. Why does this not apply to black life marches as well?

Don’t expect consistency – or even a serious attempt at it. More than 1,000 public health experts signed a letter describing the protests as “vital to national public health”, which undermined their credibility on a set of motivated reasoning. It is a social exclusion of people and activities they find heterogeneous – and different rules for their ideological allies.

What a disgrace to public trust.

Twitter: RichLowry