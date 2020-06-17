India-China clash: the two sides blame each other for bloody fighting

Photo copyright

China and India have accused each other of provoking fighting in which at least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a disputed Himalayan region.

The Indian army said the two sides had suffered losses, but there were no reports of numbers from China yet.

Tuesday’s battle was reportedly fought with rocks and clubs. However, no shots were fired.

The Indian army said that a number of its forces were “seriously injured in the performance of their duty.”

The statement added that the wounded soldiers were “exposed to sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude terrain.”

An exceptional escalation of “rocks and clubs”

Monday’s confrontation in the Ladakh region was the first deadly clash in the border region in at least 45 years.

India said China had tried to “change the status quo unilaterally”. Beijing accused Indian forces of “attacking Chinese personnel”.

The two armies later held talks in an attempt to defuse tensions.

what happened?

The Indian army said early on Tuesday that three of its soldiers had been killed in a clash in Ladakh in the disputed Kashmir region.

She later said that “17 Indian soldiers were seriously wounded in the line of duty” and died of their wounds, bringing the total “death toll in operations to 20”.

The two sides insist that no bullet was fired in four decades, and the Indian army said on Tuesday that it had “not fired any bullets” in these latest skirmishes.

What did the two sides say about the accident?

India’s Ministry of External Affairs accused China of breaching an agreement signed last week to respect the de facto control line.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuraj Srivastava said the clash resulted from “an attempt by the Chinese side to change the status quo unilaterally” on the border.

China did not confirm the number of casualties, but accused India, in turn, of crossing the border to the Chinese side.

An editorial in the Chinese government newspaper Global Times read on Wednesday that “the arrogance and recklessness of the Indian side is the main cause of the continuing tensions along the China-India border.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to address the issue publicly, which is indicated by Rahul Gandhi, former leader of the opposition Indian National Congress party.

The United Nations urged both sides to “exercise the utmost restraint.”

“We take positive note of the reports that the two countries have dealt in order to calm the situation,” said UN spokesman Iriy Kaniko.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesman said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and that the United States supported a peaceful solution.

How tense is the region?

The Latin American and Caribbean region is not precisely defined. The presence of rivers, lakes, and snow cover means that the streak can change. Soldiers on both sides – representing two of the world’s largest armies – meet face-to-face on many points.

But there have been tense confrontations along the border in recent weeks.

India has accused China of sending thousands of soldiers to the Ladakh Valley and says that China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (14,700 square miles) of its territory. Several rounds of talks in the past three decades have failed to resolve border disputes.

The two countries fought only one war so far, in 1962, when India suffered a humiliating defeat.

In May, dozens of Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanged physical strikes on the border in the northeastern Sikkim state. In 2017, countries in the region clashed after China tried to extend a border route through a disputed plateau.

There are many reasons why tensions are escalating now – but competing strategic goals lie mainly, and both sides blame each other.

India has built a new road in what experts say is the most remote and vulnerable region along Latin America and the Caribbean in Ladakh. India’s decision to boost infrastructure appears to have angered Beijing.

The road could enhance Delhi’s ability to move men and materiel quickly in the event of a conflict.

India is also fighting a part of Kashmir – an ethnically diverse Himalayan region covering about 140,000 square kilometers – with Pakistan.