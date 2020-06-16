India is witnessing a annular eclipse of the sun on June 21

Lunar Eclipse 2020: dos and do not do

The Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday that it will cause an annular eclipse of the sun on June 21 and that the celestial event will appear in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes between Earth and the sun and all three bodies are aligned.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon is less than the diameter of the sun and fails to completely cover the latter. As a result, a ring of the Sun’s disk remains visible around the Moon.

Sky fans will have the opportunity to see “The Ring of Fire” during this phenomenon.

The eclipse will be seen as a partial eclipse of the rest of the country. There are a few prominent places in the narrow annular path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Shamuli, Joshmath, Sarsa, Suratgar, etc.

In India, blocking the sun by the moon at the time of the largest phase of the annular eclipse will be about 98.6 percent.

The sun will be clouded by the moon at the time of the largest partial eclipse around 94 percent in Delhi, 80 percent in Guwahati, 78 percent in Patna, 75 percent in Silchar, 66 percent in Kolkata, 62 percent in Mumbai, 37% in Bangalore, 34% in Chennai, 28% in Port Blair.

The sun clad with the naked eye should not be seen, even for a very short period. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes, leading to blindness even when the moon covers most of the sun.

The safe technique for observing the solar eclipse is either by using a suitable filter such as polymeric mylar, black polymer and weld glass from No. 14 shade, or by projecting the image of the sun onto a white plate with the telescope.