Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese forces

Three Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh in the disputed Kashmir region.

These deaths are the first in the disputed border region in at least 45 years, and track escalating military tensions between nuclear powers.

The Indian army said that senior military officials from both sides “are meeting to defuse the situation,” adding that the two sides have suffered losses.

An Indian army spokesman said the dead were an officer and two soldiers.

China did not confirm any casualties, but accused India of crossing the border in the Jalwan Valley.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian said that India crossed the border twice on Monday, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, which led to a serious physical confrontation between the border forces on both sides.”

The two sides insist that a shot has not been fired for four decades, and the Indian army said on Tuesday that it had “not fired any bullets” in these latest skirmishes.

Local media reported that the Indian soldiers were “beaten to death”, but there was no confirmation from the army.

The Chinese Global Times reported that “official protests” had been made with India over the accident.

The clash comes amid escalating tensions between the two forces that have fought along the border in recent weeks, but have not exchanged fire.

India has accused China of sending thousands of troops to the Ladakh Valley and says that China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (about 14,700 square miles) of its territory. Several rounds of talks in the past three decades have failed to resolve border disputes.

The deaths reported on Tuesday are believed to be the first in decades in a confrontation between the two powers. They have only fought one war so far, in 1962, when India suffered a humiliating defeat.

In May, dozens of Indian and Chinese soldiers exchanged physical blows in a border clash in the northeastern Sikkim state. In 2017, countries in the region clashed after China tried to extend a border route through a disputed plateau.

Why are escalating tensions between neighbors?

How a new map sparked old discounts

Their armies – two of the largest in the world – face to face on many points. The two sides separate the non-delineated physical control line (LAC). Rivers, lakes, and snow cover mean that the streak can shift, provoking confrontation.

There are many reasons why tensions are escalating now – but competing strategic goals lie mainly, and both sides blame each other.

India has built a new road in what experts say is the most remote and vulnerable region along Latin America and the Caribbean in Ladakh. India’s decision to boost infrastructure appears to have angered Beijing.

The road can enhance Delhi’s ability to move men and materials quickly in the event of a conflict.

India is also fighting a part of Kashmir – an ethnically diverse Himalayan region covering about 140,000 square kilometers – with Pakistan.

Over the past week, Indian media have reported that forces on both sides have been gradually retreating from confrontation sites, and that efforts are underway to ease tensions along the border. So it would come as a surprise to many to hear a violent clash in which three Indian soldiers were killed.

The last time the two sides exchanged any fire along the border was in 1975, when four Indian soldiers were killed in a remote corridor in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Details of recent skirmishes, and emergency measures being taken to defuse them, remain unclear.

Whatever the outcome, the latest incident is likely to lead to a new wave of anti-China sentiments in India.

It will also present enormous foreign and security policy challenges to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, which is struggling to contain a wave of Covid 19 injuries and revive an economy that appears to be heading towards recession.