The Prime Minister announced the merger of the government department responsible for foreign aid with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Boris Johnson told lawmakers that canceling the separate Department for International Development (DfID) means aid spending better reflects UK goals.

He said that the “long-awaited reform” would guarantee “maximum value” for taxpayers.

But Labor leader Sir Kiir Starmer said the merger “will reduce Britain’s standing in the world.”

The move also criticized three former prime ministers – Conservative David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair of the Labor Party.

That would mean “less experience, less voice for development at the summit table, and less respect for the UK abroad,” said Cameron.

The ministers aim to create a new joint ministry – called the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Ministry – by September.

The move to combine the two, which had a previous history of merger and division again, was stirred in conservative circles.

Johnson announced the plan in the House of Commons, that the new joint management would “add extra weight to kilos and kilos” to UK targets abroad.

“Giant exchange point”

He added that it was “outdated” to keep departments separate, with other developed countries already managing aid as part of their foreign ministries.

For a long time, he said, British aid spending was treated as a “giant cash point in the sky without any reference to British interests.”

However, he pledged that the Department for International Development’s budget – which amounted to 15 billion pounds last year by a £ 2.4 billion dwarf spent by the Foreign Office – should be preserved with the UK’s commitment to continue spending 0.7% of national income on aid projects.

Boris Johnson wanted to merge the State Department and the Department for International Development for years.

He believes it is wrong to have two British foreign policy arms operating independently, and he wants more cohesion so that the UK can speak with one voice in foreign affairs.

But critics within the aid sector fear that this merger may see more money focused on the UK’s national interests and less on poverty reduction. As such, this is a controversial move politically.

Some would consider it a logical rearrangement of Whitehall, to ensure common policy and more effective aid spending, and to help the most vulnerable while promoting Britain abroad.

Others see it as a bureaucratic distraction that would weaken the UK’s global reputation as a great help power.

In response, Sir Care said that there was no “rationale” for the merger, which he said was now taking place to “divert attention” from the government’s handling of the Covid 19 crisis.

He said that the Department for International Development had proven to be one of the “best performing sectors” in the UK, and its abolition represented “pure dispersal methods”.

Conservative Representative Andrew Mitchell, who was in charge of the Department for International Development between 2010 and 2012, said abolishing the administration would be an “extraordinary mistake.”

But his conservative colleague, Jeremy Hunt, who said he had “protested this issue” as a former foreign minister, said the merger was “the right thing to do.”

Oxfam, who has implemented development projects with funds from the Department for International Development, said the merger would harm the struggle to reduce global poverty.

The charity’s CEO, Danny Sriskandarajah, said the move was “hardly credible” at a time when the world is focusing on fighting coronaviruses.

“This decision puts politics above the needs of the poorest people and will mean that more people around the world will die needlessly from hunger and disease.”

“The State Department may be excellent in diplomacy, but it has an incomplete record in providing aid and is not as transparent as the Department for International Development,” he said.

“Wrong and Undo”

Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair – who cut DfiD out of the State Department while in Downing Street – described the move as “wrong and backward.”

“The strategic goals of aligning diplomacy with focusing on new areas of strategic importance for Britain can be achieved without abolishing them,” he said.

His successor, Gordon Brown, said the decision to exclude DfID was “sad”, adding that it was “one of the great international assets in the UK”.

Scottish National Party leader Westminster Ian Blackford said the move represented the United Kingdom “turning its back on the world and those most in need.”

Acting Liberal Democratic Party Chairman Sir Ed Davy said the “confusion” between aid objectives and foreign policy decisions was a “major step backward.”

History of mergers

The department now known as DfID started life under Harold Wilson’s Labor government in 1964 as the Department for Foreign Development (ODM).

It was later merged with the State Department under the Tory Heath government in 1970, but Mr. Wilson re-established it as a separate ministry after returning to Downing Street in 1974.

It was reintegrated with the State Department again, but after the election of conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

It acquired its current name, Department for International Development (DfID), in 1997 after being truncated under Mr. Blair.