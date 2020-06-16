Is the world will end this Sunday? Conspiracy theorists believe that June 21 is actually December 21, 2012

Scientists discover huge mysterious strange structures

Eight years ago, quoting from the Mayan calendar, many conspiracy theorists and believers predicted the end of the world that the world would end on December 21, 2012. However, the day has gone unabated, and the Earth remains intact without any major global catastrophic events.

But now, a section of netizens and conspiracy theorists have begun claiming that the 21st of December was the wrong end date for the world, as the actual 21st of December 2012 is Sunday 21st of June 2020.

NASA / Lynette Cook

Did we misinterpret the end of the world?

According to this bizarre apocalypse theory, problems with mathematical calculations led to the expectation of a wrong date occurring in 2012.

“After the Julian calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in the year due to the conversion to the Gregorian calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2948 days. Mathematician Paolo Tagaloguin explained on his page On Twitter last week 2948 days / 365 days (a year) = 8 years. “

However, according to a report published in the sun, The tweet has now been deleted. But the news published by the media became widespread, and made many believe that humanity would witness a terrible event on Sunday.

Nibiru Theory of the Apocalypse

Most of these conspiracy theorists believe that the planet will face Doomsday when Nibiru hits Earth in his complete wrath. According to these advocates of Doomsday, Nibiru is a deadly planet that has been lurking at the edges of the Solar System for many years. These conspiracy theorists argue that this rogue space object is currently in a collision course, and once it hits the blue planet, the disaster will be launched everywhere. On Easter Day, these believers ally claim that governments are using the coronavirus outbreak to hide the facts surrounding the real terrorism awaiting Earth.

However, NASA has revealed several times that Nibiru is an Internet hoax. According to the US space agency, Nibiru could easily have been seen with the naked eye if such a space object were real.