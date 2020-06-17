J. Cole’s new song, “Snow on Tha Bluff”, deals with the Black Lives Matter movement

Tuesday night, hip-hop star surprised fans with the launch of “Snow on Tha Bluff”, a proactive path that addresses racism, activism and police brutality.
In the politically charged song, a North Carolina citizen talks about his struggles with activism after scrolling through a social media account of a “young lady” trying to educate the public about systemic racism.
“There is a young woman there, she was smarter than me / she passed her schedule in these wild times and started reading / I got angry at these crackers, she got mad at these capitalists, angry at this murder police / she’s gone mad at my country *** And she is also angry at our ignorance, She wears her heart on her sleeve / She is angry at a celebrity, At a low level, I think she “talks” about me, “Cole Rap on the track.
The talented lyricist also suggests that other African Americans may struggle over how to respond to the movement because of their upbringing.
“It is a reason that took about two hundred years for our ancestors just to liberate them / these shackles are closed more mentally than physically / I look at freedom like trees, a forest like overnight cannot grow / hit the ghetto and starts planting your seeds slowly.”
On May 30, Cole took to the streets to protest against police brutality in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Days later, he presented his thoughts on the mayor of Minneapolis and city council members to dissolve the Minneapolis police station by tweeting an article on the move, along with the comment: “Strong strong.”
