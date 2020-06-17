Jeetendra Kumar on playing one-sided loyal fan in “Chaman Bahaar”, his struggles and more (exclusive)

Rithvik Dangani collapses while talking about his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput

The versatile actor Jitendra Kumar is the watchman, and has a touch of Midas, everything he does turns into a gold ribbon. The young actor started his career as a YouTube user before a “viral fever (TVF)” occurred. For a young man entirely coming from a background other than filmmaking, the journey was difficult for him but he paved his way to success through hard work and patience. His work consists of web presentations like Kota Factory, Cheesecake, Panchayat and others. Jitu won awards for his role in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was his first movie. And now the actor is preparing to release his digital movie “Shaman Bhar”.

at Exclusive tete-a-tete with International Business Times, India, Jitendra Kumar He talked about his upcoming movie, “Shaman Bhar”, which made him choose the role of general loyalty, his struggles, and if he is selective when it comes to choosing scripts and more.

So, all of Jitu’s fans, sit down and read:

About the owner of the Ban store in “Shaman Bahar”

Chaman Bahaar is Billu’s one-sided love story that belongs to a general store owner. Belo is in Raipur, and is fascinated by the idea of ​​being loyal as he feels very popular and often one of the most talked about. The simple tale in the film also shows Belo’s one-sided love story that he developed over a period of time but was unable to admit it to the end. Chaman Bahaar is a complacent comic movie that we watch often, especially in small towns. If you have a passion for someone in school, you cannot talk to him. I immediately fell in love with the idea, it is very new. There are a lot of stories made about one-sided lover but Banwala’s love story has been explored so far.

In playing rural characters

I love being a part of good stories. What attracts me is not only the character but a good story. If you look at my previous work, be it Panchayat, Kota Factory or Cheesecake, then all these stories have been relevant and people can contact them. At Kota Factory, I also play a mature youngster who is a little old, but the way the story was told people liked it and many still watch it. In the movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan played gay, as people came up to me and said they started opening up to their relationship, I felt relieved, and I am delighted that I am the medium through which these characters come alive on screen. When I started my career I had fewer options, I always went into my mask, if I had three or four options, I chose the one that had a good plot so far I do the same. The story interests me a lot. Having said that, I am selective depending on the condition of my life.

Are you happy with the way you shape your career?

When I came to Mumbai in 2010, I thought I would be signing a movie in a few months but that didn’t happen. I realized there was a lot to learn, waited for, and worked for. I got my first movie in 2019, after 8 years, and now when I look back, I know my fight, and I am grateful to everyone who participated in my journey, be it with my friends or family. Yes, I am happy with what I have today.

The ‘Chaman Bahaar’ series also featuring Bhuvan Arora, Alam Khan, Dhirendra Tiwari and Ashwani Kumar will also be available, starting on June 19 on Netflix.

Shaman Bahar’s Trailer:

