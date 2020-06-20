Jeffrey Berman, the powerful American lawyer who investigated Trump’s colleagues, refuses to step down after Barr tries to fire him

“I have not resigned, nor do I intend to resign, my position, which has been appointed by the US District Court judges for the Southern District of New York. I will step down when your presidential candidate is confirmed by the Senate,” Berman said. “Until then our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption,” he added.

Berman’s response came about an hour after the Justice Department announced that Trump intended to nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who had never been a public prosecutor.

A Justice Department official told CNN that Berman had been offered other positions in justice, including the head of the civil department, as Assistant Attorney General Judy Hunt suddenly announced his departure this week. Berman refused.

Another source familiar with the matter said that Berman asked him to resign and refused. The source said that Attorney General William Barr asked Berman to resign at a personal meeting in New York on Friday.

Any forced eviction of Burman will likely be subject to scrutiny within the US Attorney General’s office and among prosecutors. He has been an American lawyer for Manhattan since 2018, and under his leadership, his office has sued former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who is investigating Trump’s closest associates, Rudi Giuliani, and accusing my former New York Mayor colleague Lev Parnas and Igor Froman.

Tensions have escalated between the New York and Washington offices with Berman and Bar refusing to deal with some cases, including accusing the Turkish bank Halkbank.

Last fall, Justice Department officials discussed Berman’s replacement with Ed Ocalagan, a senior official, but prosecutors then accused Giuliani’s colleagues, a move that seemed to extend Berman’s term.

The timing of the move was announced shortly before 10:00 pm. ET, immediately raised questions about the circumstances related to Berman’s departure.

Bright Bahara, a senior CNN legal analyst, told him that Trump expelled him as an American lawyer for the Southern District shortly after Trump took office in 2017, without CNN’s Lemon that announcing late at night was “a very irregular matter … when there’s all The types of investigations that revolve around it. ”

“The president and his aides may be angry at the manner in which some previous investigations have been carried out regarding his former lawyer Michael Cohen and others,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “The chaos of late Friday’s expulsion of potential corruption of the legal process. What irritates President Trump? A previous action by this American lawyer or an ongoing procedure?”

Before Clayton was nominated for the position of SEC by Trump, he was a corporate lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell. If confirmed, Clayton would be the first non-claimant to drive to SDNY.

The justice official said Bar and Clayton had known each other for years, and Clayton was planning to leave to return to New York. The justice official said he had expressed interest in the SDNY job and agreed to Barr.

Barr said that Trump had appointed Craig Carpineto, who is currently the US attorney for the New Jersey area, to serve as the United States Attorney’s Attorney for the Southern District of New York until Clayton was confirmed. Carpineto will start the round on July 3.

This story is broken and will be updated.