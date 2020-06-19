Joe Biden needs a vice president who will not attempt to steal his job

Joe Biden is 112 years old and he barely speaks a coherent sentence. So it is very important to choose him as a fellow candidate. It is not discounting the chances that his choice will eventually become president during his tenure.

Democrats spent Trump years talking about the virtues of the 25th Amendment. It defines a process within the executive that would temporarily replace and, if necessary, replace the living president whose government deemed too powerless to act as the most powerful man in the world.

It will never happen: President Trump’s hostility, and his deep relationship with his constituents, have made any such idea unthinkable outside the news fever bog.

However, there is no doubt that Democrats and liberals have softened the ground when it comes to the idea of ​​invoking the 25th. Now think about Biden’s position. Except for a few weeks of trouble, he has mainly traveled to candidacy and is likely to try to reach the presidency. He did not engage his party’s emotions, and there is no Biden “wing” we are talking about.

Moreover, let’s face it, it looks pretty weak. In one of his recent YouTube ads, he literally speaks these words: “I’m coming to you to request a quick service.” To request a quick service? If this was the method his people used, can you imagine what other things were rejected?

So, to what extent will Biden be safe from the 25th party, government, and Democratic Congress, thrilled to hit Trump but not afraid or disrespect Uncle Joe? Wouldn’t democrats wishing to provoke a cultural revolution feel the temptation to accelerate change by getting rid of the eminent personality of the 25th century and going with more ideological mockery?

If you want America more in line with the views expressed by Project 1619, rioters, and those who think it is good to pull the statue of George Washington, wouldn’t President Stacy Abrams take you there faster?

Traditional view Kamala Harris has become the right choice, but like Cassius Shakespeare, she has a skinny and hungry look – and remember, it was Cassius who sparked the conspiracy against Julius Caesar.

If Biden only seems, but not really, Gaga, he must choose someone who is either highly loyal to him or not eager to be a president for himself.

One way to get loyalists is to raise a somewhat mysterious person, and thus will owe him everything to make him a historical figure – like New Mexico State Governor Michael Logan Grisham. Or Florida delegate Val Deming.

But in the category of someone who might not want to become president but surely wants to do everything in his power to get Trump out of office, there is one perfect option. In fact, in all respects, it would be the perfect choice – including the fact that she might not want to do this.

She is liked among Democrats, among women, among African Americans. She wrote one of the bestsellers of the century and is one of the most famous people in America. It has been carefully checked. Its choice would be a national sensation, and it would drive Trump crazy.

Michelle Obama, come on!

You may ask why you agree. We know it is very special. But in reality, you will be able to define the Vice President however you like. I’ve worked pretty festive before and made the most of it.

You might ask whether Biden does not want to consider her selection. It would seem as if he could not do anything without Obama to weigh him down. It raises the specter of a strain element in American politics that helped dump both Bush and Hillary Clinton in pocket 2016.

Eh, the shmynasty dynasty. The goal here is to win on Election Day – and to escape attempts to topple him as an elusive fool. If he can talk to her to do this, Biden should choose Michelle Obama. end of story. Old Uncle Joe just needs to tell her, “I’m coming to you to ask for a quick service.”

