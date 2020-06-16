Joe Cox: Sister’s kindness call on the anniversary of the murder

Comment on the photo

Joe Cox was killed when she reached elective surgery in June 2016





Joe Cox’s sister urged people to “cohesion and mercy” on the fourth anniversary of the MP’s death.

Labor MP for Batley and Spin were shot by right-wing extremist.

He shouted “Britain first” in the attack, which occurred a week before the vote on the European Union referendum.

Kim Leadbeater said it was time for people to be more tolerant and listen to the point of view of others.

She said: “How can we live in a world where people are assaulted, attacked and killed because of the color of their skin?

Kim Leadbeater said that her older sister Joe was always shy





“How can we live in a world where we are supposed to be in better contact than ever before so many people feel lonely?”

“I know I still have a lot of work to do in dealing with the irrational killing of my sister.

“But I sometimes feel that I can’t even begin to deal with the grief process while there’s still a lot of work to do on the issues Joe has taken care of during her life.”

“Four years after Joe was killed … I am still inspired by how when he faces tragedy and crisis, people often also show the best of humanity,” said Ms. Ledbetter.

She was speaking before the fourth great meeting of the rendezvous, which began in 2017 to reinforce Mrs. Cox’s public speech saying, “We have a lot in common that separates us.”

This year’s event, which runs from June 19 to June 21, will include events that comply with the rules of social estrangement.

It includes an evening Bingo Street in Llantwit, Vale of Glamorgan, and a project to send messages and cards to care homes in Harleston, Norfolk.

