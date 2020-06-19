Kajol: My father believed fiercely

Girls just want to have fun! Happiness is making a video call with your best friend

On Friday, Actress Kajol posted a post commemorating her father, the late director Shomo Mukiji, on Instagram.

Besides a video clip, she talked about how her father pushed her to fulfill her dreams in life.

“It is my father’s birthday today. What I see most now is in some photos and parts of my mirror. What I remember most is the way his eyes shine when he saw me. He had strongly believed in me since that time that I was born and that I grew up knowing that there is at least one person In this vast world he believes I hold the sun on my shoulder.

Kajol roasts Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan’s husband on Bigg Boss 13Twitter

“He thought my hands could heal anything from headaches to mood, and he always wanted me to be wild and grow old no matter how I imagined him – just because he saw him in me. I never realized that Father’s Day was so close to his birthday that he was no longer there to celebrate it Kajol poured her heart out with an emotional voiceover.

Aside from that, the actress also urged all parents to “believe” in their daughters.

“So today, I would like to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers present to give this precious gift to their young daughters – Faith. It is the strongest magic that is there. Trust your daughters so fiercely that they know, Kajol wrote:“ What should they search for in the world and not They should accept less. (The community, the family, or anything else) should not pressure them. Give them the power of “self-belief”.