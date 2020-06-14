“Karen” woman apologizes to a Filipino man for inviting cops over the chalk

A “Karen” from California, who called the police officers on a Filipino man who overwhelms a “black life” in chalk on his private property, said she was “very sorry” for her “racist” actions and wanted to have coffee with him to apologize personally.

“There aren’t enough words to describe just how sorry I am that he disrespected him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his house,” Lisa Alexander He said in a statement Posted on Twitter – Mentioned Video interview now famous With James Guanillo residing in San Francisco.

When Alexander’s husband photographed it, the woman told Juanello that he was writing illegally on the retaining wall because it was “private property” and that she knew the owner.

Juanillo owns the building.

Alexander – who was called “Karen”, the insulting term for white woman seen as worthy, wrote on social media – “I should have thought about my own business.”

“I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and learned a painful lesson. Alexander said:” I take a closer look at the meaning behind the white privilege. “

“I like to have coffee with Mr. Guanillo in our neighborhood so that I apologize personally.”

Juanillo, who is a Filipino, According to local media, He once observed while recording a meeting, “That is why he lives the lives of black people.”

Since the footage has become so popular, Alexander has seen the skin care line dropped by the beauty company Bearpbox, According to SFGATE.