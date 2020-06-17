Kevin Knox: Could Become a Star with Knicks with a New Coach: UK Assistant

Kevin Knox, lottery pick for 2018, could use a new start next season – and possibly a new coach.

This is how Kentucky aide Kenny Payne, a Knox man in Lexington, says during his promising new year.

Temporary coach Mike Miller did a lot of good things in a period of 44 games. The 6-by-9-combo was not getting properly forward and ready for one of them.

Knox’s second season was a huge disappointment, as he rebelled on the bench and Mojo lost on the field.

Payne, John Calipari’s right-hand man, saw Knox’s demise from his TV set. Miller is interviewed for the permanent party but is within sight.

“No doubt, I think a new employee can come and can assess what a child is and tell him what he needs to do,” Payne told The Post in a phone interview. “He started with a clean page. There is no prior judgment on who he is. He can go out, feel comfortable and do things to help the team win. I think he will come back with new and different fires. With a few adversities, you can achieve greatness. He went through with it.”

In fact, Knox Road was difficult in 2019-20 when its average score dropped from 12.8 to 6.4 pathetic points.

Knox, 20, was not available for comment, as Knicks has made no player available to the press since the March 11 closure.

Sources told The Post that Rookie Leon Rose, who has not spoken to the media since his appointment, is not being sold on Knox and desperately wants to see him in his last 16 canceled games.

Pine said: “He made people question his desire, question his toughness, question his defense, ask about shooting.” In my opinion, great players, good players in the NBA, can not be fired, defended, fall back. It depends on what If it is safe and comfortable to do so, which makes it more comfortable. Having it in a more aggressive mindset to do so is more important. “

Former Knicks coach David Wiesdale failed to reach Knox in the first two months of the season. Miller did better. Perhaps defensive genius Tom Thebodo or Kenny Atkinson development player could.

After Marcus Morris traded on the trade deadline of February 6, Miller chose to keep Knox off the bench because his defense was still unable to win the benchmarks.

“Things have changed this year as they would have held him to account a little more,” Payne said. “It was the first year,” let’s highlight it, feel comfortable and let him play despite his mistakes. “Sometimes young players like Kevin feel comfortable. I personally don’t think it’s about his talent. He’s talented enough. It’s about how he digests the game. How does he feel about himself. Is he in a rhythm playing basketball or playing with a team playing selfishness?” Do not move the ball a lot? Or the system and offensive and defensive plans where it is not safe.

This is what Payne saw – an unsafe player unlike the sniper of his junior year when Knox once scored 31 points to beat Bucks.

“I know they think he can play,” said Payne, who has a long-term relationship with Knicks GM Scott Perry. “They only need him to continue developing and building on what his first year was, learning from last year, going out and playing with fire and wanting to be great.”

Hardline Knox visits the campus campus whenever time permits. In fact, Tampa, Fla. The rest of All-Star Weekend is in 2019 when he takes part in a rookie-sophomore game to attend the Kentucky Home match.

Pine said: “I have spoken to Kevin several times, and words of encouragement have been given.” “When I watched it this year, he didn’t feel at all comfortable. For a little boy, that’s important. I’m sure he’s thinking and realizing where he might have been better.

“He’s a great kid and a high personality. I’m just curious to see what he brings next year. I think this year will be a good year for him.”