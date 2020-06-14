Kundali Bhagya: check Shraddha Arya, Derag Dupar and the salaries of others

The look of Rakul Prett Singh Airport is the “new normal” that we must follow!

Kundali Bhagya from Ekta Kapoor is currently one of the best TV shows with a huge fan base. This show, a show that springs from the long show run by Kumkum Bhagya, has received a lot of love from viewers all over the world since its inception in 2017. The story of potential customers – Karan and Preeta along with the twists and turns of interest in the story, has been done Keeping viewers glued to televisions.

Preta and Karan Chemistry is one of the highlights of the exhibition. Gently liked by the couple, PreeRan looks really good together. Along with potential clients, the acting skills of the support team are greatly appreciated. With the high TRP rating, the Kundali Bhagya team must work several hours a day to bring in new episodes for its viewers every day.

Kundali Bhagaya CastInstagram

Well, with the hard work of the team, it’s no wonder that exorbitant fees are paid for their performance. Take a look at the salary of the actors Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha Arya: Sharrada plays the central role of Brita Karan Lutra. She is the daughter of Sarla and sister of Bergia (from Kumkum Bhagia). According to some reports, Shraddha works for most of the days in a month and earns 60,000 rupees per day which is huge!

Derag Dobar: Derag, who plays Karan Lutra, is Reshapesh’s brother and Prieta’s husband. Derag also works for max days a month and is said to take 65,000 rupees home daily.

Manet Goura: Manette says the role of Reshabh Lutra, Karan’s older brother and Sherlin’s husband. Manette’s daily salary is estimated at 55,000 rupees.

Fakih stars: Stars like Srishti Arora, Priesta’s sister’s sister, get roughly 50,000 rupees a day.

My soul Chaturvedi: My soul, who plays Shirlin Reshapha Lutra, Reshapha’s wife and friend Prithvi Malhotra, seems to be taking 40,000 rupees a day.

Cast Kundali Bhagya Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha AryaInstagram

Sanjay Janiani: Sanjay, who says about the role of Prithvi Malhotra, former Brita’s fiancé and Sherlin’s friend, appears to be earning 40,000 rupees a day as well.

Anisha Hinduja: Anisha, who plays Rakhi Lutra, Karan and Reshapha’s mother, apparently gets 35,000 rupees a day, while her husband is on screen Naveen Saini Nicknamed Mahesh Luthra, he takes 30,000 rupees to his home as daily stipends.

Abhishek Kapoor: Abhishek, nicknamed Samir Luthara, Reshab, Karan’s cousin, and Sreeshty love, is reported to receive Rs 40,000 a day.

Spria Shukla: Spriea Like Sarla Arora, the mother of Pragya, Bulbul, Preeta and Srishti take 30,000 rupees home a day.