Ladakh clash: The military talks between India and China are a bit positive, on Friday

Indian and Chinese military talks in the Jalawan Valley about violent clashes along the actual Line of Control in eastern Ladakh region ended on Thursday on a slightly positive track, but nothing moved on the ground. Talks between the armies of the two countries will continue on Friday.

The Indian army said Thursday that no soldiers were “missing in action” during the violent clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces in Jalwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The generals’ talks ended after a six-hour session. Senior officers from India and China met today for the third consecutive day to discuss the disengagement of soldiers and the restoration of normalcy in the Jalwan Valley.

“The talks were held in a more friendly atmosphere with China agreeing to listen to the talks and continue to implement them. More talks are expected tomorrow and the next day,” the sources said.

The outcome of the meeting on Thursday was not revealed.

No soldiers are missing in action.

There were reports that 10 Indian soldiers went missing from Monday night onwards after the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the fighting. The Chinese also suffered a few casualties: numbers with odd numbers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar, moreover, that the Indian Army soldiers who were attacked and fatally wounded Monday evening were carrying weapons. However, they did not shoot.

Also on Wednesday, the Indian and Chinese armies held talks in the Jalwan Valley about violent clashes along the Latin American and Caribbean region in the eastern Ladakh region, but they ended in a dead end. The three-hour dialogue between the delegates of the two forces remained inconclusive at the end of the day.

The clash took place on the southern bank of the Jalwan River, which flows east and west before its meeting with the Sheuk River, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The dialogue is taking place to ensure that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army withdraws all its forces from the Jalwan Valley and removes all military tents sheltering its forces.

The two armies redeployed thousands of troops to the scene of the clash. Sources said India had made it clear to the Chinese counterparts that they should return.

Major General Abhijit Babat, Commander of the Third Division of the Indian Army, has raised several points with the Chinese regarding the incident that occurred on the night of 15-16 June.

This was the first casualty the Indian army had encountered in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said that the number of Indian army soldiers was 1: 5 higher when they were attacked by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers at the 14th Patrol Point in Ladakh on the actual Line of Control in eastern Ladakh.

Government sources familiar with the details of Monday night’s clashes said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers “brutally attacked” Indian army personnel.

“The numbers are stacked against the Indian army,” the sources said on Wednesday. “However, the Indian side decided to fight the soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The number of Indian soldiers exceeded the number of Indian soldiers by 1: 5.”

China is said to have used unmanned thermal imaging aircraft to track Indian army soldiers scattered in treacherous terrain before brutally attacking them.

“This was the most violent attack on Indian army personnel by Chinese military personnel in our memory,” government sources said.

“We were outnumbered,” admitted an Indian army officer, speaking of the clash that lasted for six to seven hours.

The Indian army said that the soldiers went to the place where the clashes took place without any hostility and were showing friendly signals to the Chinese side when they were there to verify whether the de-escalation agreement was being followed as promised.

Many Indian army soldiers are now “seriously injured” and are being treated. The sources said that “the number of victims could increase” as the current injured are more than 10 critically injured.

