Lady Vera Lynn: The death of his beloved troop at the age of 103

Vera Lynn, his beloved troop whose songs helped lift morale in World War II, died at the age of 103.

“The family is deeply saddened when it announces the death of one of Britain’s best-loved artists, aged 103,” a statement said.

Mrs. Vera was best known for her troop performance during World War II in countries including India and Egypt.

Her family said that information about the memorial would be announced later.

Just before the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May, Mrs. Vera spoke of the courage and sacrifice that characterized the nation in wartime.

Last month, she became the biggest artist to get the best 40 albums in the UK when her massive album re-entered the charts with number 30.

And the queen mentioned earlier this year one of her most famous songs, we will meet again, during a speech in front of the British, who were separated from families and friends during the closure of the coronavirus.

Dame Vera, born in London in 1917, was also remembered to sing The Cliffs Of Dover, there will always be England, I’ll see you, I wish I only had wings, to help lift the spirits during a raid.

“Her magic and magical voice amazed our country and raised it in our darkest hours,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, praising her.

“Her voice will continue to raise the hearts of future generations,” he said.

Singer Katherine Jenkins, who performed wartime Dame Vera classics on VE Day last month, said: “I simply can’t find the words to explain how impressed this amazing lady is.

Her voice brought comfort to millions in their darkest hours, her songs filled the hearts of the nation with hope, and her emotional performance, whether at home or abroad, then or now, helped us get past us.

The Royal British Legion described it as “an unforgettable British icon, a symbol of hope for the armed forces community in the past and the present.”