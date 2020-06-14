Lesotho murder: Court papers say the former prime minister and his wife pushed a criminal gang

Basika Mukti, Lesotho Police Commissioner, said in a written statement that Taban ordered the beating of Labello Taban to allow his current wife, Messaya, to become the first lady.

Gunmen shot dead Labello Taban near her home in the capital, Maseru, in June 2017.

She was negotiating a divorce from Taban before she died.

The documents stated in the statement that the prime minister and his wife met the alleged leader of a gang and promised them $ 177,000 and jobs to kill Lepolio before he was installed as prime minister, the police said in a written statement.