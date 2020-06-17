Live Namsa Liuba selfies take ‘Tahiti III sex’

written by Matthew Bonsford, CNN

On the Polynesian island of Tahiti, there is said to be something similar to the sixth feeling – neither belonging to men or women. Instead, it is the only field of “what” it is, a society that is recognized as being outside the traditional male-female divide.

“What has another feeling that men or women do not have,” said the Swiss Guinean photographer Namsa Ljuba, whose pictures appear from the island at a new exhibition in London. “It is known in (French Polynesia) that they have something special.”

In Tahiti, mahu is considered a third sex or “confined”, which generates a biological male but is recognized by peers as distinct, often from their early lives. Their sexual identity has been accepted on the island since time immemorial, and what traditionally plays major social and spiritual roles, as guardians of rituals and cultural dances, or caregivers of children and the elderly.

The Yuba series, “Illusions: the myth of” the “loser” by gender, “shows the diversity of sexual identities in French Polynesia, where the photographer spends half a year.

In a telephone interview from Tahiti, Liuba said it was difficult to describe Mahu’s apparent additional strength. She explained that it is a mixture of sympathy, intuition, generosity and creativity – all of the words that can be applied to Yuba’s extensive depiction.

Invisible identities

Since graduating from Lausanne University of Art and Design (ECAL) in 2010, Liuba has developed an approach that mixes documentary photography elements with the rich stage of fashion buds. The result is something she calls a “documentary story.”

She described herself as an African-European (her mother is Guinean and her father is Swiss), and said she aims to reflect, through imagination, the invisible facts when viewed through a Western colonial lens.

In 2011, she traveled to the Guinean capital of Conakry for a project that would set the tone for her work later. She explored the city’s spiritual beliefs, bringing portraits of ordinary people – most of them strangers I met on the street – to life with complicated situations and backgrounds.

In addition to subsequent work across Africa, the project faced the legacy of colonialism and looked at how Western perceptions affected current societies. Luba developed these ideas more in Tahiti.

Pictures of the series appeared at Boggy Wall London in its entirety last year. The exhibition aims to show the intricate gender and sexual identities found in Tahiti, and directly attack stereotypes based on alien and naturalization of Polynesian women.

The traditional artistic roles of the Mao have made it a fascinating subject for visiting artists including Paul Gauguin, whose 19th-century Tahitian youth photos strongly influenced Western impressions of Polynesian culture while painting a controversial portrait of a strange and sexually tolerant paradise.

The central idea of ​​”vahine” was the central component of these stereotypes. The term, simply translated as “woman”, was used in the West to mean surrendered or young girls, embodied in sexual situations in Gauguin’s paintings (in fact, he would marry an early teenage girl during a visit to the island in 1891).

The invisible genders

In “Illusions,” Yuba deals with both the “debilitating” myth and influence of nineteenth-century Christian missionaries, who preached the Bible’s dualistic view of sex and Enact laws criminalizing relationships with Mahu

The images are often depicted in everyday surroundings, but using glossy body paint and stylized costumes, Yuba aims to reaffirm the individuality of her goals. Her pictures also include people who are identified as “Ray women”, transgender women who, unlike much of what is, often follow sex change surgery.

“I already knew what I wanted to get,” said Yuba. “For me, it was very important to see the beauty of (the goal) and the strength – in my photos, it is a very strong appearance, a strong attitude – and (allowing them) to make themselves beautiful”

Yuba interviews her subjects for hours before they are photographed. While some were initially cautious, having previously had uncomfortable experiences with snooping photographers, she said, more began to progress after the first pictures appeared in magazines in New York.

By using complex stages, Leuba avoids the roughness of documentary photography. Instead, she said, her charismatic, positive approach allowed the brilliance of selective stories, including the history of homelessness and conflict, as well as journeys of acceptance from families and culture.

And Liuba said: “Sometimes I could hear some (difficult) things that really happened to them, and it was not very exciting or charming. It was difficult. Others were well accepted by their families and their community.

All “life cycles” were completely different.