Lonely Volante heads to Belmont Stakes on a roll

Most of the horses preparing to run in Belmont Stakes on Saturday come from layoffs for a long time – as long as an additional four months, in the case of Max Player – due to the pandemic of the coronary virus that shakes the sport.

But Sole Volante, true to her name, gets worse.

The 3-year-old, Colt, whose name means flying sun in Italian, won a race last Wednesday only at Gulf Stream Park in Florida before flying to New York Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, No. 2 tied with the second best morning streak, odds of 9-2.

“He just came out of these little miles very well,” said Andie Biancone, a part owner with Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and her assistant coach to her father, Patrick Biancone. “We ran a little open with him on Monday. We really waited for him to speak – his behavior, how he got out. It was very fresh, very happy. We can’t go.”

Prior to June 10, Sole Volante was the last race on March 7, ranking second in Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby’s Class 2. But they didn’t want to spend much time without entering the Belmont Stakes, which led to their decision to warm up last week.

Attempting to draw the ideal schedule for the Asilah dynasty has been a difficult task for coaches in recent months due to an epidemic that has canceled some races and put the legs of the triple crown in a state of change. Andy Bianconi said that her father “made a big gamble” by dispensing Sole Volante at first, but believes the rest have served him well in the long run – especially since Saturday’s big race is his second in 11 days with jockey Luca Panici.

Andy Bianconi said: “It is the best he has ever been in terms of fitness and mental.” “We wanted to manage it before Belmont because after 100 days without a race, they would get a little itchy. I mean they’re athletes. We’ve gone from getting ready to run in the Kentucky Derby to getting rid of it because of the virus and everything is moving. Mentally, he was feeling a little itchy, and he wanted to do more.”

Once he entered this race, he was like, “Oh, well, I’m fine, everything’s fine.” “They love to run. So he’s mentally and physically perfectly perfect now. We couldn’t be happier.”