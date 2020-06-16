Louis D’Awadi dies: French climber, 16 years old, after fall

Daddy was a rising star in the French climbing The team described it as “very promising” in a statement issued by FFME on Monday.

The 16-year-old was with friends when she fell from a cliff near Crolls in the Isere department, southeastern France, according to the statement.

“This terrible news has had a major impact on its training partners, coaches and club champion Escalade,” the federation said. “But today the whole federation is in mourning.”

Her club, Champieri Escalade, called Daddy “a beautiful person” in a Facebook statement on Monday.