The 16-year-old was with friends when she fell from a cliff near Crolls in the Isere department, southeastern France, according to the statement.
“This terrible news has had a major impact on its training partners, coaches and club champion Escalade,” the federation said. “But today the whole federation is in mourning.”
Her club, Champieri Escalade, called Daddy “a beautiful person” in a Facebook statement on Monday.
“We left Lucy Daddy yesterday,” the statement said. “She went as she lived, living life to the fullest.”
Last year, Dwadi won the World Junior Championships in Rocks in Arco, Italy, and finished fifth in his first appearance at the International Climbing Federation (IFSC) at the World Cup in Boulder, Vail, United States.
Dowdy said in a statement released on Monday that Dowadi was “a young, amazing and talented athlete.”
She said: “The thoughts and prayers of prayer with the Los family and friends at this tragic time.”
Sports climbing is one of a number of new Olympic events and will appear for the first time in the Tokyo Games, which has been postponed until next year due to a coronavirus pandemic.
