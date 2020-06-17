“Love, Victor” review: Hulu series adds new chapter to upcoming story in “Love, Simon”

Victor (Michael Simino) – the oldest of three children – has moved to the Creekwood High area of ​​Georgia, which feels positive progress compared to his hometown of Texas. He communicates with Simon (Nick Robinson) via email, and uses it as a sound board where he deals with who – and more than that, whom he loves.

Victor continues to discover that the exit – the sexual life is smooth, he notes – torn between his appeal to a pair of his new colleagues: Mia (“This is ours” by Rachel Naomi Hilson), an ingenious girl growing without a mother; And the outside boy, Benji (George Sir), who works with him. Of course, Victor is not the only one who has secrets, including issues related to his parents (Anna Ortiz, James Martinez) responsible for moving the family.

Coming from a less tolerable background, Victor struggles with the possibility that anything is straight and sharing it with his family, exacerbated by his fanatic grandfather’s visit, which rules Victor’s little brother playing with the wrong kind of games.

It is a testament to the increasing presence of such a fee, as “love, Victor” does not open many new horizons, which was not the case not so long ago. What the program shows, though, is that since each individual story has its own barriers, there is no single approach that fits all.