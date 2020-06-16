“It only really allowed us to go to the stadium, the training ground, and to come home,” Noir contemplated how he changed the global pandemic of Germany.

“We have to move socially away from planes and buses,” Noir added. “We sit on single tables during meals and wear masks all the time until we really start eating.

“All sanitary procedures are constantly implemented until you get home. Until then we are not allowed to shop for groceries or go to a restaurant.”

Get used to everything

Being a professional, the World Cup winner sees no reason to complain.

And he ignored, before adding: “It’s definitely an extra effort. You get used to everything.”

“People everywhere in the world had to adapt and this affects our job – playing football – too.”

Being the first major European league to resume playing means that all eyes were on the Bundesliga last month. Bayern adapt smoothly and could win the German Bundesliga title on Tuesday.

“There will always be critics,” Noir said. “If we hadn’t started yet, they would have asked why not.

“I have to say that from the start the players have dealt with the ideal situation and we hope it will continue this way.

“I think our league – also because we were the first [to resume] It will set a positive example for the other European championships, and it is hoped that they can put that into practice as well. “

The Premier League will resume on June 17, although a number of prominent players have voiced their concerns.

Manchester City player Rahim Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Tani of Danny Rose questioned restarting before returning to training,

However, Noir believes that the way the Bundesliga dealt with the situation could send a message of hope to all club members concerned about their welfare and their families.

If playing matches without a fan isn’t perfect, Neuer has tried to see the positive aspects of Geisterspiele (ghost games) as well.

“The good advice is to communicate a lot on the field and help each other. There is a lot that you can only earn by talking to each other.

“It is a huge advantage with which you can communicate and truly understand every word [on the pitch]”.

It’s all about the bigger picture, he says, who knows there is more danger than just wanting to play soccer.

“It is not just about wanting to play; it’s our job. Jobs within clubs and their existence depends on us.

“We know it’s all up to us and we’re trying to do it [the rules] Until the ball continues to spin. “

Once the German League title is secured, Neuer and his teammates will turn their attention to winning the German Cup Champions League.

“We are glad that the Champions League will come back and we will start at the beginning. Everyone wants to play this championship,” said Noir, who wants to add another medal to the European Cup winners.

When asked about teams like Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain having a feature after canceling Ligue1, Noir ignored only.

“They won’t have much free time either. They may have gone on one vacation, if possible, but they will have to train.”

“Others, such as the Premier League or Italian League, will have to continue playing all the time, which may also be seen as a flaw.

Bayern beat Chelsea 3-0 against Stamford Bridge in the last leg in the round of 16, and Noyer is confident that the Bundesliga team will qualify because coping under pressure is “what makes teams like Bayern Munich stand out.”

Contributing to an Era

Noir is equally excited about the prospect of Bayern winning the eighth league title in a row. Bayern could win the title on Tuesday if the Bavarian club beat Werder Bremen.

For Noir, who has won the previous seven titles, the number eight will still be special.

“It is an exceptional situation and we are in record condition.

“If you can continue to expand the record that started with greats like Philip Lam or Bastian Schweinsteiger and continue with all the new players who have joined, then it seems that you have contributed to an era.”

If Noir fills many pages in football history books, he is keen to write another page at this truly extraordinary time in world history.

To succeed now he feels it will be to challenge the reboot critics and give hope to the millions who struggle during this global crisis. It’s actually more of the same for Noir, as he strives to protect Bayern’s goal regardless of the hurdles he has thrown in his way.

He says simply: “I did it at the age of twenty and I will continue at 34.”