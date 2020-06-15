Many Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas players tested positive for Coronavirus
sport

Many Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas players tested positive for Coronavirus

By Emet / June 16, 2020

None of the players were in the team’s facilities, and the two teams followed appropriate health protocols.

“Because of federal and local privacy laws, we cannot provide personal health information to any of our employees,” Cowboys told CNN in a statement on Monday. CNN contacted the Texas National Football League team to confirm.

Teams allowed his victory Reopening their facilities Starting May 19, provided that it meets all requirements to do so.

“Clubs may reopen their facilities as of May 19 if they are permitted to do so under state and local regulations, and adhere to any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and the protocols developed by Dr. Sills and Roger Godel, Commissioner of the National Football Association have written in a note, Referring to the league’s chief physician Dr. Allen Sills, “It was distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

Last month , Sills told NFL.com That while other sports leagues determine how to return, football faces its own challenges because “football and physical distancing are incompatible”.

“We fully anticipate that positive cases will emerge,” Sills told NFL.com at the time.

Previously, full back Denver Bronco Von Miller The Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen Positive test for Covid 19.
Sean PaytonThe New Orleans Saints coach was the first character in the National Football League to be positive again in March.

Jill Martin CNN contributed to this report.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *