Marcus Rashford takes a knee and raises his fist as Manchester United tied

Late Bruno Fernandez’s penalty kick saved United for a point after Stephen Bergwen gave the hosts the lead.

There were strong photos before kicking the ball at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with players watching a minute’s applause for those who died during the coronary pandemic.

Additional effects were introduced through personalized T-shirts covered by Tottenham season ticket holders who have lost their lives over the past few months.

Players also rode a knee before playing to support the Black Lives Matter movement which has grown prominently since Geroge Floyd’s death.

In addition to his knee, Rushford raised his grip in recognition of the symbol of black protest and liberation. It is worth noting that the Olympic medal winners John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their fists on the podium at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City during the American National Anthem.

This gesture has been adopted several times since then, and many have raised their fists during the “black life” protests in the wake of Floyd’s death.

The individual names on the back of the players’ shirts have been replaced again by the phrase “Black Lives Matter”.

The new Tottenham stadium usually takes pride in the tone, but with no fans allowed in the Premier League matches for the time being, it seemed like it would take Jose Mourinho’s side for a while to get used to the empty stands.

United started to take the lead as Rushford’s Moment of The Man was deprived of the opening goal with his feet Hugo Lloris.

He was then left to Paraguay to open the scoring for Tottenham after a brilliant career from the 22-year-old, although United goalkeeper David de Gea can be said to have missed the goal.

Opportunities were few and far between in the second half as players still looked to start rusting after a long period of excitement.

Paul Pogba’s introduction of the bench that gave United the support he needed and the Frenchman’s smart play rewarded his team with a penalty kick after Eric Deer’s clumsy challenge.

Fernandez made no mistake from the penalty spot as he continues his impressive start in his career with Old Trafford.

It was almost an opportunity for visitors to get the three points, but VAR reversed another penalty that was really awarded to Manchester United in the closing stages after the fall of Fernandez. Those were nervous moments for a monastery given that he was initially ruled to block Fernandez.

Eyes on Rashford

All eyes were on Rashford ahead of the match a week after the talented striker.

He used very few of their platform with this success, taking advantage of his spare time to focus on trying to help his community.

His campaign on school meals made him dominate the news agenda and ensured that some of the poorest families in England received additional support during the summer vacation.

The Manchester-born star also raised millions of donations along with FareShare Food Charity, launched a poetry contest for deaf children and learning sign language.

It is a work that caught the eye of the president of Rashford Club Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who praised the talented young man before Friday’s match.

“As his manager, it was great to follow Marcos during the closing period,” he told a virtual news conference Thursday.

“It is not only that he made the Prime Minister change his mind but also what he has done over the past few months.

“He changed the lives of many children this summer, which is more important than any soccer game he may have ever played, so I hope he can continue on both sides as he does now.”

However, the striker failed to make a real impact in the match as United only started in the second half.

There was a moment in the second half when he brilliantly crossed Pogba Rashford’s pass, but the United striker was unable to take advantage of this opportunity.

In the early Friday match, Southampton beat Norwich 3-0 in Carrow Road, leaving Canary at the edge of relegation again to the second tier.

After a shaky start, the saints took control of much of the movement and took advantage of some faded defenses of its hosts.

Massive fans

The Premier League returned on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus, and fans clearly enjoyed their soccer fixes, with Sky Sports reporting semi-record viewership.

Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal attracted an audience peak of 3.4 million, 94% higher than the season average.

Meanwhile, the opening restart game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United brought a climax of 2.7 million people, an average 43% increase.

Spectators can now look forward to a action-packed weekend with Liverpool’s flight to local rivals Everton, on Sunday.

The Reds can move on winning one of the first league titles in 30 years by winning the derby.