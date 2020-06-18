Mercedes-Benz GLS vs BMW X7: any luxury SUV makes buying better

Prime Minister Modi to meet Ladakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its largest and most luxurious SUV, the new GLS. The company calls it the S-Class SUV. There are petrol and diesel, both at a price of Rs 99.90 for both (former showroom, India, excluding Kerala) for each, here is a sneak peek at both, and at the same time comparing it to its direct competitor BMW X7.

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLS vs BMW X7: horsepower and torque

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 d 4MATIC: 400D powered by 6 cylinder 2925 cc diesel (In case you missed the ‘d’ engine in the label), which produces 330 hp at 3600-4200 rpm and 700 Nm of torque at 1200-3200 rpm.

The BMW X7 xDrive 30d also has a six-cylinder engine, but its power and torque numbers are very confusing by comparison. BMW drives 265 hp at 4000 rpm and 620 Nm at 2000-2500 rpm.

The BMW X7 30d’s DPE Signature Edge is just a few rupees for you more than Merc.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC: The petrol The GLS also works with six straight, and this produces 367 hp at 5500-6100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1600-4500 rpm. The BMW X7 (xDrive 40i) petrol produces 340 hp at 5500-6500 rpm and 450 Nm torque at 1500-5200 rpm from its six straight engine. The Merc obviously wins.

However, what totally ruins the BMW is the fact that Merc gets an additional 22 horsepower and 250 Nm thanks to the ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) or ISA (Integrated Starter Alternator), which makes the GLS 450 to 389 peak numbers HP and 750 Nm

In addition, BMW fuel is more expensive than the aforementioned diesel brother.

Please note that although both Mercs use a 9-speed automatic transmission, BMW cars adapt to one lower speed. All of them, however, are AWD (all-wheel drive).

BMW X7BMW

Mercedes-Benz GLS vs BMW X7: dimensions

Mercedes GLS is 5207 mm long, 2157 mm wide (with mirrors) and 1823 mm long. Wheelbase Mercs 3135 mm.

The BMW X7 is 5151 mm long, 2218 mm wide (with mirrors) and 1805 mm long. The wheelbase is 3105 mm.

It is interesting that while the Merck front track completely measures the same rear track of BMW (1705 mm), the last front track (1684 mm) is roughly the same as the rear track of Merck (1692 mm).