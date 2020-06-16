Mexico temporarily prevents workers from traveling to Canada due to the Corona virus

“This is a temporary pause to determine the conditions surrounding safety conditions on farms,” ​​said Oscar Mora, spokesman for the Mexican embassy in Ottawa.

More than 60,000 migrant workers travel to Canada every year for seasonal work in agricultural industries. The temporary ban means that up to 5,000 Mexican workers are currently waiting to come to Canada.

Ambassador Juan Jose Gomez Camacho, on behalf of the Mexican government, is in daily contact with the Canadian government to try to understand the cause and how hundreds of Mexican workers are infected with Covid-19, weeks after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Canada, Mora said.

CNN has confirmed that migrant workers from Mexico have died in the past few weeks and dozens of other workers have been treated in hospital.