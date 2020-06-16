Mexico temporarily prevents workers from traveling to Canada due to the Corona virus

“This is a temporary pause to determine the conditions surrounding safety conditions on farms,” said Oscar Mora, spokesman for the Mexican embassy in Ottawa.
More than 60,000 migrant workers travel to Canada every year for seasonal work in agricultural industries. The temporary ban means that up to 5,000 Mexican workers are currently waiting to come to Canada.
Ambassador Juan Jose Gomez Camacho, on behalf of the Mexican government, is in daily contact with the Canadian government to try to understand the cause and how hundreds of Mexican workers are infected with Covid-19, weeks after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Canada, Mora said.
CNN has confirmed that migrant workers from Mexico have died in the past few weeks and dozens of other workers have been treated in hospital.
The local health unit in Windsor-Essex, Ontario, where the death occurred, acknowledged that shared housing on farms and tight conditions in packing facilities and greenhouses contributed to the spread of the virus.
The province of Ontario was hardest hit by the outbreak, and the Prime Minister said on Monday that no migrant workers should be blamed for their illness.
Prime Minister Doug Ford said: “They came here, isolated themselves for two weeks and received them since they were here.” “I don’t want any finger to point to these hard-working migrant workers. They are good people, they mean well, and they work hard as well.”
You may also like
Expats buy their dream home in rural Japan
Hello Kitty founder, 92, hands over the company to his grandson
Beijing extends residential closures and tightens travel abroad as coronavirus infection spreads
As food banks struggle to cope with this, CNN Heroes get meals for the needy
Epidone Itoah-Igudalo died suddenly at the age of 39.