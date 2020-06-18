Some of Wall Street’s largest giants are pouring massive cash into defeating the Social Democratic Republic in the first state of Alexandria Okácio-Cortez by funding its campaign’s primary Democratic opponent, business friend Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, revealing campaign records.

Donors from Caruso Cabrera include Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. Both gave a maximum of $ 2,800 for the primaries for democracy against the new, far-left, radical university student.

Five other Blackstone employees and three Goldman Sachs executives also donated to Caruso-Cabrera, According to the Financial Times.

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langon and his wife Eileen kicked $ 11,200 for Caruso Cabrera. They have given a maximum of both primary ($ 2,800) and general ($ 2,800) – Carros Cabrera can only spend half of that in the primary.

The Post newspaper previously reported that pro-Trump Republicans and corporate types have contributed to the Caruso-Cabrera campaign as well as fighting AOC Super PAC, partly funded by her husband, investment banker and donor GOP Stephen Desard.

Caruso Cabrera, a former business journalist and CNBC host, challenges Okasio Cortez on June 23 in the primary to the 14th Congress hosting the neighborhoods in parts of the Bronx and Queens.

AOC shocked the political world two years ago when it toppled a former congressman and Democratic Party chief Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary. You have become a leading voice on the far political left.

Despite Wall Street’s help, Caruso Cabrera’s donations dwindle compared to AOC’s base-level donation machine.

Ocasio-Cortez has raised $ 10.5 million in contributions to the $ 2 million campaign from Caruso-Cabrera.

According to reports submitted to the FEC, the first-time incumbent had $ 4.6 million in cash for $ 1 million for Caruso Cabrera.

“It is not surprising that Republicans funded the Republicans’ campaign for life in the Democratic primary,” said Laurence Heat, a spokeswoman for Ocasio Cortez.

“While we press against corporate power through policies that favor working Americans every day, these donors prefer funding a candidate who answers Wall Street over the needs of our constituents.”

Campus Caruso Cabrera defended Wall Street donations, saying the funds were coming because they were the pro-jobs candidate while Ocásio Cortez opposed an abortive Amazon plan to open a headquarters along the Queens waterfront that the company said would have created 25,000 jobs.

“Companies in New York are supporting the Caruso-Cabrera because they want to create jobs for people. What’s bad about that?” Hank Schenkopf, Caruso Cabrera’s spokesman, said: “Compare that to Arabian Oil, which chased 25,000 jobs outside New York.”