Mike Gundy from Oklahoma State promises to make changes after arguing over the OAN shirt

CITY OF OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma State that is returning Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy seems to have settled their differences right now.

Hubbard suggested on Monday that he might boycott the program after Gondi was filmed wearing a T-shirt to promote One America News Network, an extreme right-wing news channel praised by President Donald Trump.

Gondi appears in a photo on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet in response to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for it. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, which is unacceptable. I will not do anything with Oklahoma state until things change.”

Jundy’s comments prompted the head of the school and the sports director to issue alarming and supportive statements.

Hubbard, a black, has been more active on social media since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after a Minneapolis white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Hubbard was supportive of the protests that erupted around the world after Floyd’s death.

Gundy and Hubbard later appeared together in a short video clip on Twitter. Gondi said he met the team and would make adjustments.

“In light of my tweet today, with the shirt I was wearing, I met some players and realized it was a very sensitive problem about what is happening in today’s society,” he said. “So we had a great meeting and (you) were aware of some of the things some players feel that could make our organization and our culture better than they are here in Oklahoma. I look forward to making some changes, and it starts up with me, and we have good days in the future “.

Hubbard apologized for using social media to express his concern rather than going straight to Jundi.

“I will start by saying that I did this wrongly through Twitter,” said Hubbard. “I am not someone who should tweet something to make the change. I should have gone as a man. I am more about work. So that was bad on my part. But from now on, we’ll focus more on making change happen, and that’s the most important thing.”

Hubbard’s tweet revealed some of the problems that were exploding below the surface. He was supported by many current and former athletes in Oklahoma. “I stand with him,” said the current full back Amin Ogbongpimega. And former cowboys running Just Hill, now with Baltimore Ravens, tweeted: “Asoa State Athletics University needs a big change. 100% support brotha.”

Hubbard’s comments sent ripples all the way to the top of the university.

“I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our black sports students,” Oklahoma State President Burns Harges said in a statement. “The time has come for unity of purpose to address racial inequality and injustice. We will not tolerate any insensitive behavior by anyone in Oklahoma.

The debate also caught the attention of Oklahoma sports director Mike Holder.

“This afternoon was very troublesome,” Holder said in a statement. “The tweets from current and former players are very worrying.”

OAN commentator, Liz Wheeler, recently described the black life movement as a “farce” talking about “repression” and “revenge.”

Gondi spoke of his penchant for OAN during a conference call with reporters in April that focused mostly on the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “I was moving between stations.” “I found one – I don’t even know if anyone knows that. It’s called OAN. It’s called One America News. And it was so refreshing. They’re just reporting. No comment, no opinions about this. There’s no left, no. Right. They just informed the news. “

His praise for OAN followed a few minutes, explaining how he felt that the “mainstream media” was very negative in its coverage of what he called “the Chinese virus.” I apologize after a few days.

“I have been notified that the comments of my press conference have offended some,” Gondi said in a statement. “I never intended to offend anyone and apologize. My first priority is and always will be the student athletes and do the best for the program and university.”

In that same interview, Jundi said he prefers a quick reopening of school facilities, but Oklahoma State disagreed with its schedule. The school recently reopened its facilities, only for many players to obtain positive results for the coronavirus. Ogbongbemiga said on Twitter that he was positive after attending a demonstration in Tulsa.

Gondi spoke about Floyd’s death and subsequent civil unrest in a statement on Twitter: “I am grateful for being in an environment with Oklahoma State football and our cowboy culture where we respect each other. 200 members of our family understand diversity, appreciate it, and sympathize with each other. I hope we replace the anger. With respect and that we all meet. “

Hubbard was eligible for the NFL project, but he chose to return to school. It was the first overall American team and AP 12 attacking player of the year last season, and he finished eighth in Heisman Trophy’s vote. 2094-yard fast burst was the second best season in one season in school history, only behind the 1988 Heisman Cup winner Barry Sanders season.