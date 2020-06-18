Molly Saatchi, director, dies at 48, crying industry

A celebrity was called a “ fagot ” after conversations with underage girls

The director of Mollywood Satchi (Saki), famous for his films including Ayabanum Koshiyum and Anarkali, died on June 18, 2020. The director was undergoing treatment after cardiac arrest at Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. He was 48.

Mollywood cries

The director initially underwent spinal cord surgery a few days ago. Later, he suffered from a heart attack during his second surgery.

KR Sachidanandan suffers from cardiac arrest.KR Sachidanandan’s Facebook page

While speaking to the International Business Times, India edition, Jubilee Mission Hospital Thrissur confirmed that Sachi had died of cardiac arrest at around 10.10 pm. Although a team of medical professionals did their best to save the director’s life, they did not manage to save his life after having a heart attack.

He started as a lawyer, and ended up as a director

Before entering the film industry, Saatchi worked as a criminal attorney after completing a law degree. Later, he was associated with Sethu, and made some unforgettable visits as a screenwriter that includes seniors, chocolates, robinos, and makeup man.

In 2015, Sachi made his film debut with Anarkali. The movie was great at the box office, and stardom confirmed Saki in Mollywood. Later, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was made in 2020, which has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Mollywood.