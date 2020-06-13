More than 200 black women urge Biden to choose a black woman as a candidate for the enemy

The letter, signed by black women working in the public and private sectors, lists several potential candidates: former Georgia state candidate Stacy Abrams, California lawmaker Karen Pass, Florida attorney Val Dimings, Ohio attorney Marcia Fudge, Senator from California Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

“We urge you to seize this historic opportunity to choose a black woman who will run and fight for the most important issues for the American people and help achieve a decisive victory and a successful Biden presidency,” the letter says.

She says that the included women “have the experience, qualifications, and principled core values ​​of a true leader that would make the right partner help push the Democrats to victory in November.”

The message is the latest sign of Biden’s public pressure and his campaign faces the choice of a color woman to be on the Democratic Card in November.

Among the signatories are Vanessa Williams, Latania Richardson Jackson and Polita Washington, former president and president of the American Tennis Association, Katrina Adams, former editor-in-chief of Essence Magazine, Susan Taylor, and the first African American president for Spielman. College, Junita Cole.

“We need a ticket that reflects America’s diversity,” Abrams, who has said that she will be honored to accept the position and a “excellent running mate”, told ABC’s The View on this week.

Abrams said, “Colored women, especially black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic Party, the most loyal, but this loyalty is not simply how we vote, but how we work, and if we want to indicate that work we will continue, that we will not reach certain segments of our society Not only, but the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects America’s diversity. “

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clayborne, an influential congressman and third-highest Democrat in the House of Representatives, said he favored Biden in choosing a black woman. Claiborne’s endorsement led Biden to a decisive victory in the decisive South Carolina competition, which revived his campaign and put Biden on the road to winning the Democratic nomination.

“I am not telling anyone that this is anything that I think should be. I just think this is what I prefer,” said Claiborne, who did not directly advise the former vice president on his choice.

Civil Rights icon and Georgia Representative John Lewis, one of the most respected African-American congressmen, has urged Biden to choose a woman who reflects the country.

“It would be good to have a color woman. It would be good to have a woman,” said Lewis. “It would be nice for a woman to look like the rest of America – smart, talented, fighter, warrior. And we have a lot of capable women, some of whom are black, white, Hispanic, Asian American, Native American. I think the time has passed for a long time to make the White House It looks like an entire America. “

Minnesota Senator Amy Kloppuchar, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitman, Senator Katherine Cortez Masto, and New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, all have been mentioned in former Vice President talks as potential candidates.

Biden said earlier this month that he expected to form the group that would examine potential vice presidential candidates by May 1, and that the list of contenders would be narrowed down sometime in July.

Only two women are vice presidential candidates for a major party in the United States: former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in 2008 and former New York lawmaker Geraldine Ferraro in 1984.